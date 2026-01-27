Wheels Up Introduces a Seamless, Concierge-Level Customer Engagement Model Under a Single Brand

New go-to-market model fully integrates the global aviation platform across programmatic membership, private jet and group charter, and premium commercial solutions

ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP), a leading provider of on-demand private aviation, today launched a seamless, concierge-level customer engagement model that will deliver individualized, portfolio-wide travel solutions for any trip, from anywhere, to any destination in the world.

In a break from the industry standard, the company announced it has unified its full range of customer offerings under a single brand and organizational structure. Wheels Up's newly integrated commercial model will provide a single, personalized team to manage private aviation membership, global private charter, group charter, and hybrid private-commercial itineraries through a first-of-its-kind strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. These organizational changes bring together the Wheels Up and Air Partner brands in the U.S., which were previously supported by separate sales, marketing, account management, and service delivery organizations, as well as separate back-end platforms and processes. This approach fully realizes and delivers the breadth of the Wheels Up portfolio and reinforces the company's commitment to a more streamlined, customer-centric, end-to-end aviation experience.

"These go-to-market changes are designed to deliver a more seamless and personalized experience while leveraging the full breadth of our industry-first aviation solutions platform," said George Mattson, Chief Executive Officer of Wheels Up. "By unifying our global membership and charter sales teams and our customer service functions, we will provide a consistent experience throughout the customer journey. The integrated, high-touch, service-driven model reflects our commitment to delivering an elevated and tailored experience on every trip, providing access to our full range of programmatic and global charter offerings and enabling customers to choose the right aviation solution and aircraft for every journey through a single point of contact."

Under the new structure, customers are paired with dedicated, industry and regionally focused sales and service teams that own the relationship and support the customer end-to-end on every trip. The integrated teams are responsible for sales, booking, trip support, and service coordination across every phase of the journey. The new structure also aligns with the regional and industry sector structure of Delta Air Lines, enabling closer collaboration and co-location of Wheels Up and Delta sales teams jointly engaging with customers and prospects.

Since Air Partner joined Wheels Up, the two organizations have worked closely together and with Delta Air Lines to offer a comprehensive suite of aviation solutions to customers. Bringing these capabilities together under a unified brand and engagement model in the U.S. represents the next phase of that journey and strengthens Wheels Up's ability to deliver seamless, end-to-end global aviation solutions tailored to the customer. All U.S. private jet and group charter services will now operate under the Wheels Up brand, with no impact to existing customer agreements. The U.K. and the rest of the world are anticipated to follow in the coming months.

"The strength of Air Partner has always been its people and their deep expertise in managing complex aviation needs," said Mark Briffa, Chief Sales Officer of Wheels Up and former Chief Executive Officer of Air Partner. "Bringing our teams together under one platform and one brand allows us to build on Air Partner's over 65 years of heritage across private jet and private group charter solutions, while delivering more connected, coordinated, and comprehensive solutions for customers."

Cargo services will continue to operate under the Air Partner brand, maintaining its dedicated focus and specialized expertise while seamlessly connecting with the Wheels Up customer base to support a full range of shipping and courier needs.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up is a leading global provider of on-demand private aviation with a large, diverse fleet and a network of safety-vetted charter operators, all committed to safety and service. Customers access charter and membership programs and premium commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up also provides cargo services to a range of clients, including individuals and government organizations, via Air Partner Cargo. With the Wheels Up app and website, members can easily search, book, and fly. For more information, visit www.wheelsup.com.

