Wheels Up Announces Srikanth Satya As Chief Technology And Development Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up (NYSE:UP), the leading brand in private aviation, today, announced that Srikanth Satya has joined the Company as Chief Technology and Development Officer. This latest announcement is the third noteworthy technology appointment in the past month for the Company. Satya joins Wheels Up at a pivotal time, with its ongoing digital and marketplace transformation strategy accelerating the overall growth strategy for the organization.

Satya comes to Wheels Up after two decades of experience leading technology innovation at Amazon, Microsoft, and Dell EMC. He brings over 20 years of technology leadership experience, including co-formulating strategies and launching company- and industry-first products in big data analytics, object storage, real-time streaming, messaging systems and container platforms. He is recognized for building large scale distributed cloud services and products for Global Fortune 100 companies. In addition, Satya's vision to set new business directions resulted in the release of foundational products for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Dell EMC moving from a storage provider to a modern data platform supplier.

"I am pleased to welcome Srikanth to Wheels Up. We are on the verge of an exciting new era of IT advancements that will enhance the customer experience through new products and services that will strengthen our business operations," said Vinayak Hegde, President of Wheels Up. "Srikanth is recognized as a technology visionary with a passion for developing and launching innovative technologies and products. His desire to foster innovation and entrepreneurial mindset coupled with his ability to build strong business partnerships will be instrumental in driving our mission to create enduring stakeholder value."

"We are incredibly fortunate to have Srikanth joining us," said Kenny Dichter, Chairman and CEO of Wheels Up. "We are having tremendous success building our executive team with world-class talent. Srikanth's leadership and technical depth will allow us to fulfill our vision of building the industry's leading marketplace."

"Wheels Up has an enormous opportunity to deliver cutting-edge experiences and service to its Members and customers," said Srikanth Satya, Chief Technology and Development Officer at Wheels Up. "I am excited to be leading and developing the tools and systems to drive large scale growth and expansion in an industry that has not yet been tapped to its full potential. I could not be more excited to be joining the company and this extraordinary team."

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up Experience Inc. ("Wheels Up"), a leading demand generator in private aviation, offers a total private aviation solution that includes world-class safety, service, and flexibility through on-demand flights, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up is uniquely positioned to offer its Customers and Members access to over 1,500 safety-vetted and verified aircraft.

Through the Wheels Up App anyone can search, book, and fly. Wheels Up Connect, Core, and Business memberships provide enhancements such as flight sharing, empty-leg Hot Flights, Shuttle Flights, Shared Flights, signature Wheels Down events, and exclusive member benefits from preeminent lifestyle brands. The Company's ongoing Wheels Up Cares program aligns with philanthropic organizations and initiatives that affect and matter to the Company and its customers, members, stakeholders, families, and friends. The Wheels Up Cares fleet is comprised of five custom painted Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft; each plane serves as a flying symbol for a specific cause.

All Wheels Up flights are operated by the Company's DOT/FAA-authorized air carrier subsidiaries (Wheels Up Private Jets LLC, Gama Aviation LLC, Mountain Aviation LLC, Sterling Aviation LLC, and TWC Aviation LLC) or by an approved vendor air carrier that has undergone a comprehensive safety assessment.

