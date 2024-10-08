Wheels Up Appoints Meaghan Wells as EVP of Enterprise Planning and Strategy

Wells to lead Wheels Up's enterprise planning, fleet and corporate strategy, corporate development and commercial partnerships, leveraging her years of industry experience

ATLANTA, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) today announced Meaghan Wells as its new EVP of Enterprise Planning and Strategy, to lead the development of the company's long-term growth strategy and further cement Wheels Up's position as a leader in global aviation solutions.

Wells has a dynamic background and experience, specializing in driving growth and securing capital for rapidly scaling organizations. Her experience in strategic planning, corporate development, capital raising, investor relations and commercial partnerships has assisted in transforming businesses into leaders within their industries.

This was most notably seen in the private aviation sector during her career at Vista Global where, as Chief Investment Officer, she led the financing strategy, corporate finance, FP&A and investor relations functions during a phase of rapid profitable growth that also included multiple acquisitions.

"I'm delighted to add such a talented and experienced private aviation professional to our leadership team," said Wheels Up CEO George Mattson. "Meaghan's deep understanding of the industry, the competitive landscape and her experience in building a long-term plan that drives profitable growth will further our strategic mission to build a strong and resilient business model. As we continue to build the best team in the industry, we look forward to Meaghan joining the company and having an immediate impact on our success."

"Over the past year, Wheels Up has continued to lay the groundwork for the next phase in its journey by fortifying the business through continuous operational improvement and delivering simplified, accessible and flexible solutions across private and commercial aviation, including through its one-of-a-kind strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines," said Wells. "I'm thrilled to join Wheels Up, and look forward to working with leadership and the entire team to drive strategy and identify new opportunities as the company continues to focus on profitable growth while delivering operational excellence."

Wells is expected to officially begin her role at Wheels Up on November 4, 2024.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up is a leading provider of on-demand private aviation in the U.S. and one of the largest companies in the industry. Wheels Up offers a complete global aviation solution with a large and diverse fleet and a global network of safety vetted charter operators, all backed by an uncompromising commitment to safety and service. Customers can access charter and membership programs, as well as unique commercial travel benefits through a one-of-a-kind, strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up also offers freight, safety and security solutions and managed services to individuals, industry, government and civil organizations.

Wheels Up is guided by the mission to deliver a premium solution for every customer journey. With the Wheels Up mobile app and website, members and customers have the digital convenience to search, book and fly.

