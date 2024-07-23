Wheels Up Introduces Further Pricing, Savings, and Rewards Transparency Designed to Drive Value and Increase Flexibility for Travelers

Wheels Up's industry-leading mobile app and website will allow travelers to effectively explore dynamic rates across dates and routes while tracking savings and loyalty progress

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP), a global leader in private aviation, is pleased to announce further updates to its recently streamlined product portfolio. As of today, the company's enhanced mobile app and website will provide increased transparency, further solidifying Wheels Up as the most accessible way to fly private.

The upgrade is the latest in a series of strategic steps that continue to place Wheels Up at the forefront of the industry. Private aviation travelers will now have the ability to effectively explore dynamic pricing rates across departure and arrival locations, as well as dates, while tracking savings and loyalty progress – a level of insight that is generally reserved for commercial air travel.

"Over the last few years, we at Wheels Up have proudly placed transparency and customer value at the center of our brand promise," said Kristen Lauria, Wheels Up Chief Customer and Marketing Officer. "We've previously illustrated that commitment by being the first in our industry to publish operational metrics and are proud to extend that visibility to our dynamic pricing rates and individual flier progress towards reward redemption. We remain committed to placing clarity, flexibility, and ease at the forefront of our customers' experience while continuously delivering realized value on a flight-by-flight basis."

The mobile app and website's new booking options make it easier than ever for customers to navigate Wheels Up's enhanced dynamic pricing across more than 200 of the summer's most popular city pairs, with additional routes featured throughout the year. These latest improvements not only allow Wheels Up to offer customers more competitive pricing options for every day of the year, but also enable Wheels Up to more efficiently schedule its operations.

When searching on the mobile app and website, customers need only select the "Flexible Plans" option to be presented with lower cost airport pairs that may result in substantial savings per leg. Wheels Up customer service will also continue to offer personalized planning support, guiding customers to take the most cost-effective and efficient routes.

With the launch of these new features and continued commitment to enhancing its offerings, Wheels Up continues its mission to offer customer centric, global aviation solutions that maximize flexibility, accessibility and savings.

Wheels Up is a leading provider of on-demand private aviation and one of the largest companies in the industry. Wheels Up offers a complete global aviation solution with a large and diverse fleet and a global network of safety-vetted charter operators, all backed by an uncompromising commitment to safety and service. Customers can access charter and membership programs, as well as unique commercial travel benefits through a one-of-a-kind, strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up also offers cargo, safety and security solutions and managed services to individuals, industry, government and civil organizations.

Wheels Up is guided by the mission to deliver a premium solution for every customer journey. With the Wheels Up mobile app and website, members and customers have the digital convenience to search, book and fly.

