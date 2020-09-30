Wheels Up Launches Aircraft Management Group

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up, the leading brand in private aviation, has launched Wheels Up Aircraft Management, a new group formed through the strategic integration of recently acquired Delta Private Jets and Gama Aviation Signature and creates one of the largest and most efficient aircraft management platforms available today. Wheels Up Aircraft Management now offers existing and prospective aircraft owners, and aircraft brokers, flexible management solutions that are customized for individuals owning a single plane or businesses with a fleet. This fully tailored program brings with it the economies of scale and charter demand provided by the size and scope of Wheels Up.

Wheels Up Aircraft Management includes a full suite of management services backed by over 35 years of private aviation and management experience fusing the historical operational excellence of Delta Private Jets and Gama Aviation Signature. The offering includes the following solutions to fit the unique needs of each client:

Full Management – For owners who are the primary user of the aircraft (Part 91) or for owners who want the option to tap into Wheels Up's flight demand to generate charter revenue (Part 135).

Select Access – For individuals and flight departments who wish to partner with Wheels Up to gain savings by leveraging the Company's purchasing power.

Charter Select – For owners and corporations who wish to place their aircraft on the Wheels Up certificate for the purpose of generating charter revenue to offset operating costs.

Maintenance Management – For owners who only require maintenance oversight and coordination or brokers who need aircraft maintained while they are on the market.

"With our acquisitions of Delta Private Jets and Gama Aviation Signature, we gained a dedicated team of experts who are in position to lead Wheels Up Aircraft Management and deliver a best in class, bespoke service to our members and new clients," said Kenny Dichter, Founder and CEO of Wheels Up. "Our collective expertise and attention to detail combined with the extensive size, scale, and network of resources at Wheels Up lay the foundation for a unique infrastructure, delivering the most stringent safety standards, operational excellence, unrivaled cost efficiencies, and new revenue streams as we propel the brand forward."

"The knowledge and expertise that we've brought together from Delta Private Jets, Gama Aviation Signature, and Wheels Up sets a new standard for management rooted in asset management, transparency, service and delivery," said Tom Connelly, CEO of Gama Aviation Signature and Senior Advisor at Wheels Up. "I am thrilled to be working with a world class sales team led by our Executive Vice President of Sales, Deron Brown, and service team led by Senior Vice President of Client Management, KC Ihlefeld, as we provide continuity to our existing clients and develop new and lasting relationships with our owners and partners, and look forward to expanding the business together."

Each Wheels Up Aircraft Management client agreement can receive a Wheels Up Core Membership, which provides guaranteed access to the King Air 350i, as available access to the Citation Excel/XLS and Citation X and guaranteed access to over 1,250 safety vetted and verified partner operator jets across 4 different cabin sizes. Core Members also enjoy real-time aircraft availability with real-time dynamic pricing that is backed by capped hourly rates on 300 or more days a year.

The launch of Wheels Up Aircraft Management follows the recent announcement of Safe Passage ™, an enhanced safety and health program for Wheels Up employees, members, customers and partners, with expanded guidelines in response to COVID-19 and today's ongoing public health concerns.

The aircraft management group will operate out of Shelton, CT; Teterboro, NJ; West Palm Beach, FL; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Chicago, IL; Cincinnati, OH; San Jose, CA; and Van Nuys, CA. Please reach out to [email protected] or visit www.wheelsup.com/aircraft-management to learn more.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up is the leading brand in private aviation that delivers a total aviation solution. Created and led by renowned entrepreneur Kenny Dichter, the company offers three membership options—Connect, Core, and Business—that significantly reduces the cost to fly privately, and provides its 9,000+ members with unparalleled safety, service, flexibility, and quality. Wheels Up gives members access to one of the world's largest owned and managed fleets of private aircraft, totaling over 300 planes—as well as the Program Fleet, which includes over 1,250 Wheels Up safety-vetted and verified partner aircraft in the Light, Midsize, Super-Mid, and Large-Cabin Categories. Many of these options can be booked instantly.

Connect Members receive access to all aircraft on an as-available basis. For Core and Business Members, access is guaranteed on the King Air 350i, as available on the Citation Excel/XLS and Citation X, and guaranteed at the category level on the Program Fleet. Core and Business Members enjoy aircraft availability with real-time dynamic pricing backed by capped hourly rates for time flown only, up to 365 days a year and with as little as 24 hours' notice.

Popular features such as Shared Flights, empty-leg Hot Flights, Shuttles, and The Community, an online platform of members-only forums to facilitate flight sharing, enable members to further reduce their cost of flying private. Through a groundbreaking partnership with Delta Air Lines, members have unique access and exclusive cross-platform benefits. Signature events and benefits from among the world's preeminent lifestyle brands make up the company's Wheels Down program.

To learn more about Wheels Up, go to Wheelsup.com.

Follow Wheels Up on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Google

Wheels Up Media Contact:

JONESWORKS

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 212-839-0111

SOURCE Wheels Up

Related Links

http://Wheelsup.com

