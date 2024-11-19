Wheels Up Names Jill Greer as Executive Vice President, Investor Relations and Sustainability

Greer to lead Wheels Up's investor relations strategy as well as the development and implementation of company's sustainability strategy

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP), a global leader in private aviation, today announced the appointment of Jill Greer as Executive Vice President, Investor Relations and Sustainability. Jill brings over two decades of experience in aviation and strong financial leadership to the role, having spent 21 years working at Delta Air Lines. During her tenure, Jill led the investor relations organization and was responsible for the company's finance digital transformation efforts. Additionally, she has experience in operational finance, corporate communications and ESG (environmental, social, and governance) initiatives.

In her new position, Jill will shape Wheels Up's investment narrative and lead the company's engagement with the investment community, as Wheels Up executes on its long-term strategic plan. She will also lead the development and implementation of the company's ESG strategy in this newly created role, bringing increased focus and leadership to Wheels Up's sustainability efforts.

Most recently, Jill served as Vice President of Investor Relations at Travel + Leisure Co., where she has strengthened investor engagement and corporate storytelling. Previously, as Senior Vice President of Finance at ADT, she was instrumental in enhancing corporate communications and sustainability, developed ADT's first ESG report, and led the company's post-IPO Investor Day. Her prior experience at Delta Air Lines as Vice President of Finance solidified her reputation as a financial strategist, where she contributed to earning the company prestigious recognition as a "Most Honored Company" by Institutional Investor.

"We are excited to welcome Jill to Wheels Up at such a pivotal time for our business," said George Mattson, CEO of Wheels Up. "I had the opportunity to work closely with Jill over the course of my time on the Delta Air Lines board, and I know that her exceptional leadership in finance and sustainability, along with her ability to drive impactful investor relations, will be invaluable as we elevate our investor engagement and communications and deepen our commitment to responsible aviation."

Jill will be based in Atlanta and is expected to join the company in January 2025. She holds an MBA from Georgia Institute of Technology and a Bachelor's degree from University of Maryland.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up is a leading provider of on-demand private aviation in the U.S. with a large, diverse fleet and a global network of safety-vetted charter operators, all committed to safety and service. Customers access charter and membership programs and commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up also provides freight, safety, security, and managed services to a range of clients, including individuals and government organizations. With the Wheels Up app and website, members can easily search, book, and fly.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of the control of Wheels Up Experience Inc. ("Wheels Up", or "we", "us", or "our"), that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected impact and timing of any new personnel or expected personnel transitions. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "strive," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that statement is not forward-looking. We have identified certain known material risk factors applicable to Wheels Up in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 7, 2024 and our other filings with the SEC. Moreover, it is not always possible for us to predict how new risks and uncertainties that arise from time to time may affect us. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, we do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

