Wheels Up Teams with American Express to Provide New Premium Private Jet Program Benefit to Platinum® Card Members

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up, the leading brand in private aviation, today announced, as part of the new American Express Premium Private Jet Program, exclusive benefits for Platinum Card Members to elevate the overall travel experience.

The American Express Premium Private Jet Program provides exclusive discounts and flight credits on new Wheels Up Memberships. Wheels Up offers two membership programs – Core and Connect – where, in addition to the membership discounts and flight credits, Members also have access to the Wheels Up lifestyle partner offerings, and a variety of Member-only tentpole and regional events across art, sports and entertainment.

The Premium Private Jet Program also provides Platinum Card Members benefits through Wheels Up Marketplace Access for those wishing to fly without purchasing a membership. These benefits include a transaction fee waiver and an option to leverage Wheels Up capped pricing on select aircraft for a round-trip flight within the Continental U.S.

"American Express is deeply committed to delivering exceptional service to its Card Members and we share that commitment. We are thrilled our two brands are working together to welcome Platinum Card Members to Wheels Up," said Kenny Dichter, Founder and CEO at Wheels Up. "We set a high bar for our members by delivering world-class safety and service on board our diverse fleet. We look forward to providing unparalleled travel and lifestyle experiences to American Express Platinum Card Members."

"With our mutual dedication to outstanding services and innovation, Wheels Up is a natural fit for our Platinum Card Members," said Rafael Mason, Senior Vice President of Global Premium Products at American Express. "We know our Card Members will appreciate the level or safety and service of the Wheels Up private jet experience."

The new agreement is a reflection of the momentum Wheels Up is achieving in transforming the private aviation marketplace. The Company, which announced a SPAC merger earlier this year with Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE: ASPL), has remained focused on simplifying private aviation and making it more accessible to the market, becoming the leading demand generator in the private aviation industry.

The SPAC merger between Wheels Up and Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle is expected to close on July 13th. The Company recently announced record earnings of $261.7 million in revenue for Q1 of 2021 and saw a 56% year-over-year increase to 9,896 members.

To learn more about American Express Premium Private Jet Benefits, visit https://members.wheelsup.com/src/client/partner-program/amex-eligibility for more details.

To learn more about Wheels Up, visit https://www.wheelsup.com/ for more details.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up, a leading demand generator in private aviation, offers a total private aviation solution that includes world-class safety, service, and flexibility through on-demand flights, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up, which was founded and is led by renowned entrepreneur Kenny Dichter, is uniquely positioned to offer its Customers and Members access to over 1,500 safety-vetted and verified aircraft.

Through the Wheels Up App anyone can search, book, and fly. Wheels Up Connect, Core, and Business memberships provide enhancements such as flight sharing, empty-leg Hot Flights, Shuttle Flights, Shared Flights, signature Wheels Down events, and exclusive member benefits from preeminent lifestyle brands. The Company's ongoing Wheels Up Cares program aligns with philanthropic organizations and initiatives that affect and matter to the Company and its customers, members, stakeholders, families, and friends. The Wheels Up Cares fleet is comprised of five custom painted Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft; each plane serves as a flying symbol for a specific cause.

All Wheels Up flights are operated by our DOT/FAA-authorized air carrier subsidiaries (Wheels Up Private Jets LLC, Gama Aviation LLC, Mountain Aviation LLC, Sterling Aviation LLC, and TWC Aviation LLC) or by an approved vendor air carrier that has undergone our safety assessment.

Wheels Up Media Contact:

JONESWORKS

[email protected]

SOURCE Wheels Up

Related Links

http://www.wheelsup.com

