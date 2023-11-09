Wheels Up Third Quarter Earnings Webcast Impacted by Vendor Technical Issues

News provided by

Wheels Up

09 Nov, 2023, 11:51 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to a vendor issue beyond our control, today's live webcast was not accessible for listeners. 

The event replay is now accessible via the Events & Presentations page of our Investor Relations website

About Wheels Up 
Wheels Up is a leading provider of on-demand private aviation in the U.S. and one of the largest private aviation companies in the world. Wheels Up offers a complete global aviation solution with a large, modern and diverse fleet, backed by an uncompromising commitment to safety and service. Customers can access membership programs, charter, aircraft management services and whole aircraft sales, as well as unique commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up also offers freight, safety and security solutions and managed services to individuals, industry, government and civil organizations. 

Wheels Up is guided by the mission to connect private flyers to aircraft, and one another, through an open platform that seamlessly enables life's most important experiences. Powered by a global private aviation marketplace connecting its base of approximately 11,000 members and customers to a network of approximately 1,500 safety-vetted and verified private aircraft, Wheels Up is widening the aperture of private travel for millions of consumers globally. With the Wheels Up mobile app and website, members and customers have the digital convenience to search, book and fly. 

SOURCE Wheels Up

Wheels Up Reports Third Quarter Results

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) today announced financial results for the third quarter, which ended September 30, 2023. Third Quarter 2023...
Wheels Up Announces New Corporate Member Program, Up for Business, Designed for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE: UP), a leading on-demand charter operator in the United States, today announced a new corporate program, Up for Business, ...
