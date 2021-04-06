Wheels Up to Host Company's First Analyst Day on April 16, 2021

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up, the leading brand in private aviation, today announced that it will host its inaugural Analyst Day on April 16, 2021 in advance of its official public listing.

Members of the Wheels Up Management team will provide an update on how the Company is democratizing private aviation. Interested parties who would like to attend should register via this link.

Event Details:

Event: Wheels Up Analyst Day

Date: April 16, 2021

Time: 9-11:30 AM ET

Event Link:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3104222/DD477ABC6F5DB1EFC63D0FE89B8A0CD2

A live webcast and audio archive for the event may be accessed using the link above or visiting the "Investors" section of the Wheels Up website at www.wheelsup.com/investors.

Please connect to the website prior to the start of the presentation to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary to listen to the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for 12 months.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up is a leading provider of private aviation services in the U.S. through a fleet of owned, managed, and third-party planes. Its mission is to connect flyers to private aircraft – and one another – to deliver exceptional, personalized experiences. The Company has approximately 11,000 active users and is headquartered in New York.

For more information, please visit www.wheelsup.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

