Wheels Up to Launch Industry-First Self-Booking of Delta Commercial Flights for Members

ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP), a leading provider of on-demand private aviation, today announced that beginning in early January 2026, Wheels Up members will be able to self-book Delta Air Lines commercial flights directly through Wheel Up's member web portal. For the first time in private aviation, members can access a fully integrated, self-service commercial airline booking experience within a private aviation membership platform. Through this feature, members can use their existing Wheels Up Funds to purchase commercial flights, providing greater flexibility, convenience, and control to meet their broader travel needs.

Accessible through a dedicated entry point within the Wheels Up portal, the feature allows members to search available Delta Air Lines flights, view product options, review pricing, and complete bookings in a streamlined digital flow. Once booked, members receive a confirmation number and ticket details, with their Wheels Up Fund balance automatically adjusted to reflect the purchase. After completing their booking, members can log in to delta.com or the Fly Delta app to select seats, purchase add-ons, or manage their reservation.

"Expanding how our members can fly is central to our strategy," said George Mattson, CEO of Wheels Up. "By bringing Delta commercial booking directly into the Wheels Up portal, we're expanding flexibility while making it easier for members to use their Wheels Up Funds across their broader travel needs. This integration reinforces the strength of our strategic partnership with Delta and reflects how our members actually travel today: combining the global reach of Delta with the flexibility and efficiency of private aviation."

Designing End-to-End Travel Experiences

This integration enables Wheels Up members to plan seamless journeys that combine the global reach of commercial air travel with the convenience of private aviation. Members can book Delta One or other premium cabin flights to major hubs, then connect to a Wheels Up flight for the final leg, extending access to regional airports and distinctive destinations. Together, Delta Air Lines and Wheels Up deliver an integrated travel experience that carries fliers smoothly from departure to arrival.

Strengthening a Strategic Airline Partnership

The introduction of self-service commercial booking further reinforces Wheels Up's strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines and demonstrates how private and commercial aviation can work together within a single, connected travel ecosystem.

This launch reflects Wheels Up's solutions-oriented approach to building flexible, technology-enabled travel offerings that evolve alongside how its members travel today and in the future.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up is a leading provider of on-demand private aviation in the U.S. with a large, diverse fleet and a global network of safety-vetted charter operators, all committed to safety and service. Customers access charter and membership programs and commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up also provides cargo services to a range of clients, including individuals and government organizations. With the Wheels Up app and website, members can easily search, book, and fly. For more information, visit www.wheelsup.com.

