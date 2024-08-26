WHEN BIG KIDS GO BACK TO SCHOOL, LITTLE ONES RULE AS BEACHES® RESORTS INTRODUCES THE "FALL FAM JAM" OFFER

The limited-time offer is valid on stays of five nights or longer for travel through November 20th, and includes a complimentary Sesame Street Tuck-in for tots or a rejuvenating couples spa treatment for busy parents at the resorts' Red Lane Spa. Families can choose between a favorite bedtime story from beloved characters like Elmo or Bert, or parents can treat themselves to a little time out of their own – with countless other activities included that appeal to the entire family, from the littlest ones to grandparents and beyond.

"There's never been a better time to Jam with the Family than this Fall at Beaches Resorts," said Heather Effs, Corporate Manager of Entertainment Operations for the resort company. "Summer doesn't have to be the only time of year for families to have fun and make lasting memories. The fall is a very coveted time for parents with children under five who have free reign to travel and enjoy our calm beaches, splash pads and special play areas for toddlers, along with other beloved family programming. Add the warmth of the Caribbean sun and breeze, and this all gives way to a relaxing, memorable, and easy vacation for little ones and parents alike."

Enjoy Extra Perks in Jamaica

At Beaches Ocho Rios and Beaches Negril, families who complete their booking before October 6th can combine the Fall Fam Jam offer with the recently announced Experience Jamaica sale. This includes a $500 air credit for stays of seven nights or longer as well as a $275 Island Routes tour credit, valid on a wide variety of excursions throughout Jamaica, such as the iconic Dunn's River Falls, catamaran snorkeling adventures and more.

Traveling with the Family is a Caribbean Breeze

From roundtrip airport transfers to gourmet restaurants, families can leave the planning behind to focus on what really matters. With a range of accommodation options, from one-bedroom butler suites to spacious villas perfect for a multigenerational vacation. Beaches Negril recently unveiled the elevated Firesky Reserve Villas, which offer an expansive four bedrooms spanning three stories and 3,700 square feet, accommodating up to 10 guests. The Eventide Penthouse Collection makes up an additional six new room additions, ranging from three to four bedrooms each and accommodating up to 16 guests.

A stay at Beaches also includes nightly entertainment and unlimited land and water sports, such as kayaking, windsurfing and basketball and even PADI-certified scuba diving . Beaches Kids Camp programs are open for kids of all ages and are run by professionally trained child-care experts so that parents can have peace of mind while they relax the day away. With a dedicated program catering to guests with children on the autism spectrum, Beaches welcomes families with curated pre-travel vacation planning, special sensory guides, and a Beaches Buddies program to help kids comfortably navigate the resorts' many amenities.

Through its exclusive partnership with Sesame Street, Beaches Resorts offers unique experiences with the cast of Sesame Street characters, such as the recently debuted Sesame Street Sunrise Yoga , now available across all Beaches Resorts locations in Turks & Caicos and Jamaica. During a 40-minute session, parents and little yogis learn about the practice of yoga alongside a favorite character, such as Elmo, Cookie Monster and Bert.

To learn more about Beaches Resorts and to book the Fall Fam Jam offer, visit beaches.com/fall-fam-jam .

