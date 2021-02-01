When It Comes To Cancer, There Is No Divide

RYE, N.H., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Cancer Prevention Workshop typically is an event on Capitol Hill on National Cancer Prevention Day that educates students, legislators, and provides continuing education credits for physicians, nurse and public health professionals. The 2021 event will be virtual and live streamed on the Less Cancer Facebook page beginning at 9 a.m. on Feb. 4.

"Our bipartisan focus is on cancer prevention, not politics," said Less Cancer Founder Bill Couzens. "We have one of our most dynamic lineups ever with more than 70 presenters including physicians, nurses, scientists, public health professionals, legislators, advocates and educators."

A complete agenda can be found here. Confirmed panel moderators, speakers and roundtable conversations include:

Mona Hanna-Attisha , MD, author, What the Eyes Don't See

, MD, author, U.S. Representative Don Beyer , Virginia

, Rob Bilott , attorney, author of Exposure that became the movie "Dark Waters"

, attorney, author of that became the movie "Dark Waters" U.S. Representative Michael Burgess , M.D., Texas

, M.D., U.S. Representative Madeleine Dean , Pennsylvania

, Pennsylvania U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell , Michigan

, US Senator Maggie Hassan , New Hampshire

, Arianna Huffington , Thrive Global founder, author, public speaker and Huffington Post co-founder

, Thrive Global founder, author, public speaker and Huffington Post co-founder Jill Kargman , author, comedian, actress

, author, comedian, actress U.S. Representative Ro Khanna, California

U.S. Representative Dan Kildee , Michigan

, Miles O'Brien , journalist

, journalist U.S. Representative Chris Pappas , New Hampshire

, U.S. Representative Cathy McMorris Rogers , Washington

, U.S. Representative Fred Upton , Michigan

, Christine Todd Whitman , former Governor of New Jersey and EPA administrator under George Bush

Continuing education credits are provided for healthcare and public health professionals by the University of Virginia School of Medicine and School of Nursing and American University.

After Feb. 4, the workshop will be available on YouTube and Coursera.

National Cancer Prevention Day first came about through a House of Representatives resolution led by Less Cancer on February 4, 2013. It states that work to prevent cancer impacts human health, the environment, and the economy.

For more information, visit www.lesscancer.org.

About Less Cancer

Founded in 2004, the Next Generation Choices Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity known more widely as "Less Cancer." The organization works to educate the public, create proactive public policies, and offer continuing education credit to physicians, nurses, and public health professionals regarding cancer, over 50 percent of which are preventable. Less Cancer signifies a new paradigm for addressing cancer, one focused on prevention. This is a departure from previous treatment-focused approaches, which focus on beating, conquering, or curing cancer.

