When It Comes to Patient Admissions, A Smoother Process Is in Everyone's Interests

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The traditional check-in process at healthcare facilities has long been a source of frustration for patients. The tedious paperwork, long wait times, and often confusing procedures can add unnecessary stress to an already anxious situation. Certify Health is changing the game by introducing state-of-the-art technology that simplifies and improves the entire check-in process.

"Our primary focus is on improving the patient experience," says Jeremy Herman, who works to engage healthcare providers with Certify's technology.

"We understand that the administrative aspects of patient experience can be overwhelming, and we are determined to make it smoother, more efficient, and less stressful for everyone involved."

"In most cases we know the difficulties because we've been there ourselves. We're all patients at some stage in our lives. We all watch our loved ones go through stressful situations that are made all the more stressful by a process that hasn't kept pace with the modern world."

"We can go shopping on vacation across the country and give our phone number to a sales assistant at a store we regularly visit back home. They can immediately see our contact information and our purchase history. How is it possible we have come to accept less from our experience as patients?"

"When our health is all we have, are we really comfortable that we've come to expect a higher standard of data management and connectivity from Banana Republic?"

Certify Health's technology replaces traditional sign-in methods with intuitive and secure digital solutions. Patients are greeted with a user-friendly interface, eliminating the need for paper forms and reducing the risk of errors associated with manual data entry. This not only accelerates the check-in process but also ensures the accuracy of patient information, a crucial aspect of quality healthcare.

"We believe that the journey to better healthcare starts with a stress-free check-in. When patients feel more comfortable and in control from the beginning, it positively influences their entire healthcare experience."

In addition to its impact on patients, Certify Health's technology offers substantial benefits to healthcare providers. The streamlined process allows for better utilization of resources, reduced administrative burden, and improved overall operational efficiency. But it is patients who remain the major motivation for the team driving the technology.

For Jeremy, who has spent his life in a family of doctors, an acute awareness of the need for change has always been there. His father and brother are physicians and he has many extended family members in the medical field all across the northeast.

"The truth is that this issue affects everyone's patients. From people undergoing major surgery this week to veterans receiving long-term care. Everyone who's going through any kind of treatment deserves a better experience each time they seek help, and we see it as our responsibility to deliver that change.

