When it Comes to Screen Time, Parents are Just as Guilty as Their Children

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Genius of Play, a nonprofit initiative dedicated to raising awareness of play's vital role in child development, conducted a OnePoll survey of 2,000 parents of school-aged children (aged 5 to 18 years old) to learn more about the screen time usage of both the parents and their children.

The survey found that half of respondents have been asked by their child to put their phone away. Parents are aware that their screen time is a problem, yet putting the phone down is easier said than done. Survey results revealed:

62 percent admit to spending too much time on their cell phone while with their kids.

69 percent feel "addicted" to their phone.

Parents spend almost as much one-on-one time with their device as they do quality time with their children - two hours and 17 minutes of personal time on their phone per day, compared to two hours and 41 minutes of quality, screen-free time with their children.

The survey looked not only at parents' screen habits, but those of their child and the overall relationship they have with devices. Results show that while parents worry about the amount of screen time their child has, screens are now an integral parenting tool:

74 percent worry that their child spends too much time staring at a screen.

65 percent have a limit on their child's screen time, which averaged about two hours per day.

The majority (83 percent) agree that screens and technology are necessary when raising a child in this day and age.

Screen time can be used to keep their child occupied (58 percent), as a reward (53 percent) and to help their child calm down when they're upset (52 percent).

Taking screen time away is used as a consequence by 63 percent of parents.

"Nearly 80 percent of parents in our survey believe their relationship with their children would benefit if everyone spent less time on devices," said Ken Seiter, executive vice president of marketing communications at The Toy Association, the group that spearheads The Genius of Play. "We hope the data will encourage parents to look for more ways to connect with their kids. Playing together as a family is a great way to strengthen bonds and create lasting memories, and The Genius of Play provides hundreds of play ideas to help families balance screen time with playtime."

