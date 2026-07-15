When Merchants Need Capital, 54% Reach for Their Own Savings. Flute is Changing That.

New partnership with Jaris brings embedded finance to growing businesses — powered by the transaction history they already have

TEMPE, Ariz., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than half of small business owners say they've funded a business expense or growth opportunity with personal savings or a personal credit card. Most never thought to ask their payment processor. Flute wants to change that.

Flute, the payments platform for the everyday economy, today announced a partnership with Jaris, an embedded finance platform, to launch two new financial products inside the Flute platform: working capital and instant payouts. Both draw on each merchant's Flute transaction history, giving growing businesses access to the tools they need without leaving the platform they already use to run payments.

The gap between merchants and the capital available to them is wider than most assume. In the past 12 months, 39.5% of operators said they needed additional cash to cover a business expense or pursue a growth opportunity, according to Flute's Consumer and Merchant Surveys. Only 6.7% turned to their payment processor. Meanwhile, 54.3% covered it with personal savings or personal credit cards, and 14.3% had no reliable source at all.

For owner-led businesses, where the line between business and personal finances blurs quickly, that math carries real risk. Funding growth with personal money means taking on business exposure personally.

Working capital gives merchants a path forward. Owners can apply from the same Flute dashboard where they manage payments, deposits, and reporting — with funding decisions based on the transaction activity Flute already tracks. The loans are bank-approved* through the partnership with Jaris, which brings over $1 billion in capital capacity to the offering.

Instant payouts give merchants faster access to what they've already earned. Rather than waiting on a standard deposit cycle, merchants can instantly receive a portion of their current day's sales when they need them, including weekends and holidays.

"Every payment a merchant runs tells us something about their business," said Derek Dean, CEO of Flute. "Embedded finance turns that history into something useful — a business loan or faster cash flow that doesn't require a stack of paperwork, a trip to the bank, or a charge on a personal credit card. That's what it looks like to build financial tools around how merchants actually operate."

"Flute has built the payments platform for businesses that power the everyday economy," said Chris Aristides, CEO of Jaris. "Together, we give their merchants easy access to bank-approved capital and faster funding on their sales, right where they already manage their money."

The partnership extends Flute's payments platform, which brings payments, deposits, reporting, and merchant servicing into a single account. Flute's partner network spans ISOs, software platforms, and trade associations across independent retail, personal services, professional services, and hospitality.

Merchants can learn more at flute.com. Companies interested in launching financial products with Jaris can visit jaris.com.

About Flute

Flute is the payments platform for the everyday economy. Backed by Corsair Capital, Flute gives growing businesses the financial tools to run their operations efficiently, without the headaches or the price tag. Learn more at flute.com.

About Jaris

Jaris is an embedded finance platform and technology service provider that empowers payments and software companies to launch personalized financial products for their small and medium-sized business customers. With over $1 billion in capital capacity and a best-in-class compliance program, Jaris offers scalable, secure, and profitable solutions that enhance SMB access to financial products while helping partners increase retention, revenue, and enterprise value.

*Jaris is a technology company, not a bank. All banking services and credit products are provided by First Internet Bank of Indiana, Member FDIC. Learn more at jaris.com.

Source: Flute, "One Bad Payment Experience Is All It Takes: What New Data Reveals"

Media Contact

Tanner Garza

PANBlast for Flute

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SOURCE Flute