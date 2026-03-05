WHEN SHOULD HOUSTON GARDENERS START SPRING PLANTING? CORNELIUS NURSERY SAYS NOW

Local gardening experts share timing tips, must-plant varieties and how to get a head start on spring

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As families look forward to the spring gardening season, Cornelius Nursery, recognized as a Texas Treasure Business, has planting advice for what experts say will be an early start to the season.

The Texas Certified Nursery Professionals at Cornelius Nursery say taking advantage of the warmer early March weather gives Houston gardeners an advantage for establishing spring blooms before summer.

"Houston's subtropical climate gives us a head start on spring gardening," said Jennifer Hatalski, vice president of marketing at Cornelius Nursery. "Texas gardeners who plant in early March see longer bloom periods and healthier plant establishment compared to those who wait until the calendar says spring has officially started."

What to Plant in Houston During Early Spring

Texas Certified Nursery Professionals at Cornelius recommend the following spring plants for Houston gardens:

Geraniums: A spring classic for Houston gardens, geraniums deliver vibrant color and reliable performance, thriving in sunny beds and containers while providing continuous blooms throughout the season.

Petunias: Petunias bring instant impact with waves of color that flourish in Houston's bright spring conditions, making them ideal for hanging baskets, borders and patio planters.

Hibiscus: With their bold, tropical-style blooms, hibiscus create a lush landscape statement while attracting pollinators all season long.

Bougainvillea: Perfect for adding dramatic color, bougainvillea produce brilliant bracts that shine on trellises, patios and other sunny garden spaces.

Chef Jeff's® Vegetables: Each variety is hand selected for exceptional flavor and garden performance, and with over 40 premium options to choose from, there's something delicious for every garden and cook.

Each month, all six Cornelius Nursery locations host Garden Talks, offering guests expert advice, seasonal trends and inspiration to discover new plants throughout the year. Spring classes include:

Vegetable Gardening Tips Garden Talk: Texas Certified Nursery Professionals explain which vegetables perform best in Texas weather, proper care techniques and companion planting strategies.

Texas Certified Nursery Professionals explain which vegetables perform best in Texas weather, proper care techniques and companion planting strategies. Date: March 14 from 10 – 10:45 a.m.

March 14 from 10 – 10:45 a.m. Spring Style Showcase: Experts present a curated demonstration of spring color palettes, decor trends and home styling ideas for seasonal refreshes.

Experts present a curated demonstration of spring color palettes, decor trends and home styling ideas for seasonal refreshes. Date: March 18 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Premium Spring Plants, Selected for Houston Gardens

Cornelius Nursery offers a carefully curated selection of spring plants specifically chosen to thrive in Houston's climate. From vibrant annual color and flowering perennials to herbs, vegetables and shrubs, each plant is selected for quality, freshness and performance, helping Houston gardeners' plant with confidence this spring.

Fresh Spring Color Arriving Throughout the Season

To ensure quality and a vast selection, Cornelius Nursery receives regular shipments of spring plants throughout the season. Shoppers can explore the latest spring color palettes, pollinator-friendly plants and garden-ready selections that are healthy, well-rooted and ready to plant at home.

Expert-Guided Gardening Across Houston

With multiple locations across the Houston area, Cornelius Nursery makes spring gardening accessible and approachable. Knowledgeable Texas Certified Nursery Professionals are available in-store to provide personalized advice, recommend the right plants for Houston soil and answer seasonal planting questions.

Inspiring Spring Experiences for Houston Gardeners

Spring at Cornelius Nursery is designed to inspire. Guests can explore beautifully merchandised garden spaces, attend seasonal Garden Talks and discover fresh ideas for patios, landscapes and outdoor living, making it easy to refresh homes and gardens for the new season.

Houston Spring Planting FAQ

Q: When is the best time to start planting in Houston?

A: Houston's mild winters allow gardeners to begin planting as early as late February and into March, weeks ahead of much of the country. That earlier start means more time to enjoy fresh vegetables, herbs and flowers throughout the season.

Q: Why do Houston gardens grow so well in spring?

A: Houston's extended growing season means more planting windows, more harvest cycles and more opportunities to refresh color throughout the year. Gardeners can plant earlier, grow longer and enjoy continuous successions of blooms and produce.

Q: How can I set my garden up for success at the start of the season?

A: Spring is an ideal time to refresh soil and give plants a strong foundation. Houston's growing conditions allow roots to establish quickly, so early preparation can lead to healthier, more vigorous growth all season long. A few simple steps to get started:

Blend in Calloway's Organic Garden Compost or Calloway's Premium Flowerbed Garden Soil to improve texture and nutrients.

Loosen existing soil to encourage healthy root development.

Add a layer of Calloway's Premium Organic Mulch to help retain moisture, regulate soil temperature, suppress weeds and keep beds looking neat.

