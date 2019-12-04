When the Temperatures Drop Below Freezing, Make Sure Your Phone Can Weather the Cold

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When outdoor temperatures drop below freezing your phone can be at risk. Asurion, the global leader in helping people unlock the potential of technology, wants to make sure your phone stays working smoothly all winter long.

If your phone is exposed to freezing temperatures – anything below 32 degrees – its performance will likely suffer. Frigid temperatures can cause your touch screen to become unresponsive, the battery to drain more quickly and your phone can shut down unexpectedly.

"Phones are the remote control to our lives, from capturing photos of your child's first snowman to looking up icy road conditions. So, it's important to keep them running smoothly in the cold temperatures," said Bettie Colombo, Asurion Senior Director of Corporate Communications. "Our experts have some tips to help winterize your phone and prevent phone damage, so your phone is there when you need it."

Asurion Expert tips to make sure your phone is protected from freezing temps

Snuggle Close

Use your body heat to keep your phone warm when outside. Consider tucking it inside your jacket or put it in your pants pocket, instead of placing it in your exterior coat pocket where it's less likely to benefit from your body heat. If you need to make a quick call, use a headset and keep your phone inside your clothing.

Warm Up Phone Before Charging

Charging your phone when it's below 32 degrees can damage the battery. Warm up your device to room temperature up for at least 30 minutes before charging it.

Use a Thermal Case

Get a thermal phone pouch, like one from PHOOZY or Salt, if you plan to be out in the cold frequently or for long periods. Thermal cases are designed to protect your device from extreme heat and cold temperatures. Most thermal cases are not waterproof, so if you're looking to protect your phone from snow and ice in addition to the cold, you may need to double-up with extra waterproof protection.

Turn on Battery-saving Mode

Cold weather shortens your phone's battery life because low temps make the battery less efficient. Asurion Experts have lots of battery-saving tips to help you get the most efficiency from your iPhone or Android device. However, one of the best ways to get a longer-lasting battery is to turn on your phone's battery savings mode. To do this on iPhones and many Android devices, pull down the notification shade on your home screen and select the battery-saving mode from your quick settings. You can take the same steps for many Samsung Galaxy phones, or make changes to the battery power mode under Device Care in your phone settings.

Don't Leave it in Your Car

Some employees need to leave their phones in their cars when they go to work. Asurion Experts recommend against this when the thermometer dips below freezing. If your employer has a no-phone policy, talk to your manager about alternate in-door storage options for your phone during your work hours. If you absolutely must leave your phone out in the cold, turn it off and keep it unplugged from a charger.

