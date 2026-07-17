The article outlines how early evaluation supports bite development, jaw alignment, and long term dental health.

CANTON, Ga., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When should children first visit an orthodontist to support healthy dental development? A HelloNation article provides the answer, featuring insights from Dr. Michelle Mathieson of Harmony Orthodontics in Canton, GA.

The HelloNation article explains that children should see an orthodontist around age seven for an early evaluation. At this stage, permanent teeth begin to emerge, allowing the orthodontist to assess bite development, jaw alignment, and tooth spacing before concerns become more complex.

Dr. Michelle Mathieson, DMD, MSD - Harmony Orthodontics Speed Speed

An early evaluation does not always mean immediate treatment. Instead, the orthodontic visit focuses on monitoring growth patterns and identifying potential concerns. The orthodontist examines how children's teeth are erupting and how the upper and lower jaws are aligning to support healthy bite development.

Imaging such as X-rays may be used during the orthodontic visit to provide a complete view of developing teeth. This helps the orthodontist evaluate jaw alignment and detect issues that may not yet be visible. Early identification of spacing concerns or crowding allows families to plan ahead with confidence.

The article notes that bite development is influenced by both genetics and habits. Behaviors such as thumb sucking or prolonged pacifier use can affect tooth spacing and jaw alignment. By scheduling an early evaluation, parents of children can receive guidance on minimizing these impacts and supporting proper growth.

Although many children do not require braces at age seven, the orthodontist can forecast whether braces or other treatments may be needed in the future. Monitoring bite development over time ensures that treatment begins at the most effective stage. This thoughtful planning can reduce the overall length and complexity of orthodontic care.

For some children, early intervention may be recommended. In cases involving significant jaw alignment concerns or severe tooth spacing issues, limited treatment may guide growth and create room for incoming teeth. Addressing these issues during an early evaluation can simplify future braces treatment and improve long term results.

Regular follow up after the first orthodontic visit provides continued oversight. As children grow, their bite development and jaw alignment may change quickly. Ongoing monitoring allows the orthodontist to adjust recommendations and determine when braces or other corrective steps should begin.

The article emphasizes that parental education is an important part of the process. During each orthodontic visit, families learn about maintaining oral hygiene, encouraging healthy habits, and supporting balanced bite development. Clear communication between the orthodontist and parents helps children feel comfortable and informed.

Consistent monitoring offers reassurance. Even when no immediate treatment is necessary, tracking tooth spacing and jaw alignment over several years supports proactive planning. Families gain clarity about timing and can prepare financially and logistically for potential braces or other care.

The HelloNation article concludes that children benefit from seeing an orthodontist around age seven for an early evaluation focused on bite development, jaw alignment, and tooth spacing. Through regular orthodontic visit follow ups and thoughtful planning, families can ensure that children receive timely care and develop healthy, confident smiles.

When Should Kids See an Orthodontist? features insights from Dr. Michelle Mathieson, Expert Orthodontist of Canton, GA, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation