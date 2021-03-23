When We All Vote Co-Chair Michelle Obama and More Pen Open Letter Urging Americans to Join Fight for Voting Rights

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, When We All Vote Co-Chairs Michelle Obama, Tom Hanks, Tracee Ellis Ross, Chris Paul, Kerry Washington, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Selena Gomez, Janelle Monáe, Liza Koshy, Megan Rapinoe, Shonda Rhimes, Faith Hill and Rita Wilson, and many more, published an open letter calling on all Americans to take action by calling, emailing and tweeting their Senators in support of the For the People Act. This landmark bill is the most critical civil rights legislation since the Civil Rights Movement.

When We All Vote began its advocacy campaign in support of the For the People Act by hosting a For the People Act Action Call on March 4th, where thousands of volunteers signed up to be a part of this effort. This letter comes as 43 states across the country are currently considering 253 proposals that would limit voting rights and access to millions of Americans.

In addition to When We All Vote Co-Chair Michelle Obama and Chairman of the Board Valerie Jarrett, more than 60 When We All Vote Co-Chairs, Ambassadors and supporters co-signed the letter, including but not limited to: Alicia Keys, Amandla Stenberg, Amy Schumer, Andy Cohen, Ariana Grande, Ayesha Curry, Becky G, Billie Eilish, Blake Lively, Bobby Berk, Carmelo Anthony, Chelsea Handler, Chrissy Teigen, Common, Darren Criss, DJ Khaled, Eva Longoria, Fat Joe, FINNEAS, Harrison Barnes, Issa Rae, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jay Ellis, Jayson Tatum, Jennifer Lopez, Joe Jonas, John Legend, Jonathan Van Ness, José Andrés, Kal Penn, Karamo Brown, Keke Palmer, Kevin Jonas, Laverne Cox, Leonardo DiCaprio, LL COOL J, Loni Love, Lynn Whitfield, Martin Lawrence, Michelle Williams, Nick Jonas, Regina Hall, Regina King, Ryan Reynolds, Shaquille O'Neal, Stephen Curry, Taraji P. Henson, The Roots, Wanda Sykes, Whoopi Goldberg, Yara Shahidi and Yvette Nicole Brown.

View the full letter here.

When We All Vote is a leading national, nonpartisan nonprofit on a mission to change the culture around voting and to increase participation in each and every election by helping to close the race and age gap. Created by Michelle Obama, When We All Vote brings together individuals, institutions, brands, and organizations to advance civic education and awareness by empowering all eligible voters to take action not just through voting, but by advocating for their rights.

In 2020, When We All Vote ran a robust digital organizing campaign through content, messaging, and events reaching more than 100 million people in an effort to educate them about the voting process, and get them registered and ready to vote. The organization led in voter education, registration, and volunteer engagement and as a result, 512,000 people started or completed the voter registration process, and nearly 500 media, corporate, and nonprofit partners joined its efforts. When We All Vote also fought to protect and expand voter access, including increasing access to mail-in, early in-person voting, and online voter registration.

Michelle Obama launched When We All Vote in 2018 and is joined in this effort by fellow Co-Chairs Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe, Chris Paul, Faith Hill, Selena Gomez, Liza Koshy, Megan Rapinoe, Shonda Rhimes, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington, and Rita Wilson.

