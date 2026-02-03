When Your SaaS Gets Cut Off: ArmorText CEO Discusses Infrastructure Sovereignty at UTMessan

In Reykjavik, Navroop Mitter will address the pressing question: What happens when your service is physically or legally severed from customers?

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "We need YOU here – not [in the US]. "That's what a critical infrastructure client told ArmorText , which safeguards communication for organizations worldwide, 18 months ago in response to worries about continuity when global connectivity is disrupted. This evolving geopolitical threat landscape has led to a fundamental rethinking of what "global" software really means in 2026.

Providers pursuing global growth must plan for abrupt service cutoffs and localization mandates—not just for data, but for services themselves. Navroop Mitter will present his talk, Sovereign-Ready SaaS: Designing Global Services for Cutoffs, Compliance, and Continuity, which will offer a practitioner framework to design sovereign‑capable, globally available services, born from real-world geopolitical service disruptions.

"Providers pursuing global growth are designing for the wrong threat model," says Mitter. "They're securing data while building services that become completely inoperable the moment a cable is cut, a satellite network goes dark, or a government decree prohibits service delivery. We have watched it happen, and now we have built a framework to help address it."

Beyond Data Sovereignty: When The Infrastructure Must Be Local

In his talk , Mitter will address the often conflated infrastructure sovereignty (can the service operate when cut off?) versus data sovereignty (who can lawfully access what data, under which jurisdiction?). Attendees will leave with a checklist‑driven framework and implementation patterns they can apply immediately or iterate with their counsel and engineering teams.

Mitter's talk will expand on a joint talk he gave at Black Hat MEA 2025 with Crowell & Moring Global Co-Chair of Cybersecurity Emma Wright - "Sovereignty by Design: A Provider-Buyer SaaS Playbook for Multi-jurisdictional Operations." He will address unique distinctions and scenarios uniquely applicable in Iceland.

Infrastructure Sovereignty in Action: Iceland Deployment

This idea was put into action with ArmorText's Sovereign Edition . Each deployment hosted entirely on local infrastructure with trusted in-country partners becomes a globally available, multi-tenant communications platform. ArmorText Sovereign Editions can be deployed in any geography or jurisdiction. Unlike single-customer self-hosted implementations, Sovereign Edition enables organizations to maintain sovereign control and operational independence while preserving the ability to collaborate securely across organizational and jurisdictional boundaries.

Sovereign Edition deployments are free from foreign-controlled kill switches, phone-home requirements, and remote service termination capabilities, while maintaining the scalability, federation capabilities, and operational resilience that self-hosted solutions cannot provide.

Most recently, Iceland's financial services sector realized the need for secure communications that remain operational during prolonged disconnections from the global network. After consulting ArmorText, a Sovereign Edition for Iceland was created, operating entirely on local infrastructure through a partnership with Origo, Iceland's leading IT services provider.

ArmorText's partnership model with Origo demonstrates how Sovereign Edition can be delivered in any geography through trusted local partners, creating a network of regionally sovereign but globally available secure communications infrastructure. Organizations can now select their preferred Sovereign Edition deployment – whether Iceland, future European locations, or other regions – and maintain their own tenant while retaining the ability to federate securely with peers globally. As is the case with all ArmorText deployments, organizations on a Sovereign Edition continue to have the ability to create distinctly end-to-end encrypted audit trails pertinent to the various geographies or jurisdictions in which they operate.

