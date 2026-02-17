Where AI and cybersecurity converge: Introducing CompTIA SecAI+

CompTIA's first Expansion Series certification addresses skills to defend against and leverage AI technologies in modern cybersecurity environments

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new professional certification focused on the security of artificial intelligence (AI) systems and the practical application of AI in cybersecurity was introduced today by CompTIA, the leading global provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certifications.

CompTIA SecAI+ was created in direct response to the rapid emergence of advanced AI-driven security threats. It addresses the urgent need for skilled professionals who can both defend against and leverage AI technologies in modern cybersecurity environments.

"As AI expands into core business processes, the ability to secure AI systems, manage AI-related risk and support responsible AI governance has become a defining capability for modern cybersecurity job roles," said Katie Hoenicke, chief product officer, CompTIA. "We've created a comprehensive approach to validate the skills that security teams need to work in environments where AI systems and AI-enabled tools are present."

"CompTIA SecAI+ addresses the cybersecurity-AI trifecta," said Dr. James Stanger, chief technology evangelist, CompTIA.

"First, it focuses on the best practices, processes, systems and tools to ensure that AI platforms and functionality are as secure as possible," Stanger explained. "Next, it illustrates how to improve and de-friction processes such as incident response, security analytics, threat intelligence and penetration testing. Finally, it instructs on how, with the guidance of humans, AI can automate critical compliance and risk management procedures."

The new certification was developed by over 400 industry subject matter experts from around the world, representing a broad cross-section of occupations and industries.

As with all CompTIA certifications, CompTIA SecAI+ is vendor neutral. It applies across cloud providers, AI platforms, development frameworks and deployment environments. The focus is on security principles, operational techniques and governance models that are relevant regardless of the tools or vendors used.

CompTIA SecAI+ is the first CompTIA Expansion Series certification, designed to build on and extend an existing skills foundation. It complements real-world experience and existing cybersecurity certifications, including CompTIA Security+, CySA+ and PenTest+, so technology professionals can showcase advanced AI security capabilities alongside their core job-role credentials and skill sets.

New learning products for the CompTIA SecAI+ exam have also been released, including CertMaster Study, CertMaster Labs and CertMaster Perform. These learning experiences are designed around practical scenarios that reflect how security teams work with AI systems in production to build operational confidence in managing AI security responsibilities.

