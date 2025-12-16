Where Deco Dreams Meet Ocean Breezes: Balfour Miami Beach Joins Wyndham's Registry Collection Hotels

A fixture of South Beach since 1940, the hotel's history—complete with its pastel facades and terrazzo details—remains at its heart, now radiating a vibrant, modern spirit that feels unmistakably Miami. With its inviting pool terrace, onsite culinary offerings, and breezy social spaces, the hotel captures the playful spirit of the city, just steps from vibrant streets and sun-drenched beaches.

"In the heart of Miami Beach, Balfour combines a quietly bold design with a relaxed, approachable style of luxury that feels effortlessly inviting. Just steps from the beach, it's a destination defined by its prime location, the character of its iconic neighborhood, and the warm, welcoming rhythm of its hospitality—creating a distinctive and memorable stay that fits perfectly within Registry Collection Hotels' portfolio of iconic properties."

- Leo Danese, Vice President of Lifestyle Brands, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

"For generations, Balfour has been a place our guests return to, not just for its Art Deco charm or the warmth of South of Fifth, but for the welcoming atmosphere that makes everyone feel at home. Now, with Registry Collection Hotels by our side in this next chapter, we can share that feeling with even more travelers while staying true to the spirit and unique style that make this hotel special."

- Andrew Stegen, Executive Vice President of Operations, FullG CRE Investments

A Legacy of Style, a Destination of Its Own

Designed in 1940 by Art Deco architect Anton Skislewicz, the hotel spans two lovingly restored buildings connected by a palm lined courtyard. Rooms and suites balance mid-century character with luxurious comforts: including herringbone floors, Frette Italian linens, marble walk-in rain showers, in-room Lavazza coffee, and bath amenities from The Botanist & The Chemist.

For guests looking to fill their days with sun and sand, the hotel offers complimentary beach chairs just steps from the Atlantic. Culinary moments come courtesy of on-site restaurant, Laurel, where Mediterranean-inspired dishes meet the flavor of South Beach, and SoFi Coffee, the hotel's relaxed artisanal cafe. Guests can cruise the neighborhood on complimentary bicycles, unwind with weekend wellness sessions, and bring along their four-legged companion with the hotel's pet-friendly offerings.

A Distinct Addition to the Registry Collection Hotels Portfolio

As part of Registry Collection Hotels, the Balfour joins a global portfolio of independent properties known for thoughtful design and a strong sense of place. In recent years, the portfolio has grown to include The Mining Exchange, a Registry Collection Hotel in Colorado Springs—a meticulously restored architectural landmark—and Ajul Luxury Hotel & Spa Resort, a Registry Collection Hotel in Halkidiki, Greece, the brand's debut in Europe. Earlier this year, the Company announced plans to expand its portfolio into India, with growth set to begin in 2026.

Across the portfolio, Registry Collection Hotels is committed to showcasing distinctive hotels that remain true to their vision, while leveraging Wyndham's global scale, distribution network, and the reach of approximately 121 million Wyndham Rewards members. For owners, the brand delivers independence with support—helping elevate visibility, performance and demand while allowing each property to retain the identity, character and control that make it unique.

For a limited time, Wyndham Rewards members can earn 7,500 bonus points when they book the Wyndham Rewards Rate and complete an eligible stay. Reservations must be made by March 20, 2026, with stays completed by December 31, 2026. Offer is valid on qualifying direct bookings, with a limit of one bonus per member.

To learn more about Registry Collection Hotels, or book your next stay, visit www.RegistryCollectionHotels.com.

