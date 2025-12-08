Wyndham Grand Debuts Lavish Lakeside Retreat in Udaipur

To mark the hotel's official debut, a stylish crowd of distinguished guests, industry tastemakers, and local dignitaries gathered late last week, celebrating its place as the newest jewel in Udaipur's crown. Arrivals were greeted with a shower of flower petals and gifted traditional tika and pag, setting an unmistakably Rajasthani tone. As dusk settled over the Aravallis, the festivities bloomed with vibrant Kachi Ghodi dancers, the traditional sounds of the algoza and kamaycha, and a series of live culinary stations—each moment a vivid showcase of the region's rich cultural tapestry.

"The opening of Wyndham Grand Udaipur Fatehsagar Lake is a standout moment for us, bringing our premiere namesake brand to India. A testament to the strength of our local partnerships, its debut shows how deeply our brands resonate in destinations that offer not only rich culture and warm hospitality, but genuinely immersive travel experiences. And with Udaipur's palaces and peaceful lakes as its backdrop, the property reflects what Wyndham Grand is all about—sophisticated stays that feel connected, authentic, and effortlessly elevated."

- Dimitris Manikis, President, EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A Lakeside Escape in the Heart of Udaipur

Long celebrated as the "Venice of the East," Udaipur is a place where shimmering lakes, romantic palaces, and a rich artistic spirit converge. Set amidst backdrop of majestic mountains, Wyndham Grand Udaipur Fatehsagar Lake offers a front-row view of this storied destination, placing guests within easy reach of cultural landmarks like the ornate Jagdish Temple, the creative enclave of Shilpgram, and the majestic City Palace rising above Lake Pichola.

Inside, the resort feels like a modern extension of Udaipur's royal legacy. Its 140 guestrooms and suites pair contemporary comfort with traditional touches, including Gokhda sit-outs inspired by palace architecture, indulgent marble bathrooms, and whirlpool bathtubs in select suites. The forthcoming Palace Wing will introduce 60 additional rooms, blending old-world charm with elevated design. As a pure vegetarian resort, dining becomes a highlight of the stay, with Pyaala, Shakahari, and O Sian offering thoughtful Indian and international dishes made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

For those celebrating a milestone, hosting a wedding or gathering for work or play, the property unfolds across expansive venues—from Udaipur's largest amphitheater to a grand ballroom and a sweeping Vintage Lawn that can host thousands under the stars. Days unfold between the heated outdoor pool, the soothing rituals of Zivaya Spa, or leisurely games of tennis, badminton, basketball, volleyball, and cricket. Concierge support, childcare services, butler assistance, and thoughtful touches like bridal studios and on-site EV charging ensure the experience feels effortless from start to finish—an elevated retreat shaped by the magic of Udaipur itself.

"Our goal with Wyndham Grand Udaipur Fatehsagar Lake was to create a space deeply connected to the spirit of Udaipur—a place where mornings unfold beside the lake, afternoons are spent exploring palaces and markets, and evenings carry the warmth of true Rajasthani hospitality. From our sweeping amphitheater to palace-inspired guestrooms and quiet corners designed for reflection, every detail was built to offer travelers a sense of discovery and escape."

- Chirag Maroo, Owner, Wyndham Grand Udaipur

With its serene setting and thoughtfully crafted guest experience, Wyndham Grand Udaipur Fatehsagar Lake invites travelers to slow down, reconnect, and immerse themselves in the magic of the City of Lakes. Stays begin at 12,000 INR (133 USD), with the option to redeem free stays at 30,000 Wyndham Rewards points per night. For reservations and further details, visit wyndhamhotels.com.

Images and more information associated with the above release can be downloaded here.

