Where Have All My Customers Gone?

Daniel Research Group

Jan 05, 2021

BELMONT, Mass., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Research Group, a market research firm specializing in economic and market forecasting announces its updated US Business Economic Demographic Database Report (BEDD). 

Post COVID-19 Firms, Business Sites, and Emplyment Recovery
Over the next few weeks, many economists will publish GDP and other macro-economic forecasts for the recovery from the COVID-19 economic shock.  While these forecasts provide context, they not do not directly address the major challenges facing businesses today.  Executives need to make near-term decisions regarding investments and asset allocations, product/service design and development, and marketing tactics and strategies.  Knowing the size of their market, as well as understanding its growth trends, is essential to making correct decisions.

The economic shock caused by the COVID-19 virus has significantly changed the business demographic structure of the United States economy. These size and trend changes will remain long after the economy has recovered from the Covid-19 induced recession, and will significantly impact the size and composition of the Total Available Market (TAM) for products and services marketed to business, business units, and employees.

Change in Number of Firms by Firm (Employees) Size Class

Size Class

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2025 - 2020

Less than 5

292,791

95,636

72,087

27,975

17,439

15,343

-64,312

5 to 9

-98,127

18,036

5,508

-5,889

-8,220

13,169

-101,861

10 to 19

-62,365

22,731

10,931

3,797

2,552

-3,205

-25,559

20 to 99

-60,019

21,753

10,278

3,010

1,532

-4,472

-27,917

100 to 499

-8,633

4,062

3,426

2,039

1,782

1,613

4,289

500 to 999

-1,236

520

480

294

287

271

616

1000 to 2499

-843

488

643

631

684

601

2,203

2500 to 4999

-450

24

31

-31

-56

-55

-536

5000 to 9999

-225

77

71

35

35

19

12

10000 or more

-267

208

265

179

161

171

717

-524,956

163,534

103,720

32,041

16,195

-2,883

-212,349

∞∫∆ Daniel Research Group © (2021)

Change in Number of Firms by Industry

Industry

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2025 - 2020

Forestry, Fishing, Hunting, Agriculture

-19,853

8,621

15,534

12,464

11,760

13,465

41,991

Mining

-1,314

1,392

2,034

2,158

2,246

2,488

9,004

Utilities

-450

401

200

162

146

65

524

Construction

-61,764

27,883

11,535

7,122

4,704

1,081

-9,439

Manufacturing

-18,436

8,773

3,760

486

-237

-1,450

-7,104

Wholesale

-18,616

4,090

1,602

-1,705

-2,559

-2,505

-19,693

Retail

-46,952

19,221

8,332

151

-1,464

-4,090

-24,802

Transportation, Warehousing

-19,941

10,911

4,536

1,573

997

-2,119

-4,043

Information

-2,845

224

4,037

2,182

2,002

2,754

8,354

Finance, Insurance

-5,702

-2,457

3,136

104

-544

2,833

-2,630

Real Estate, Rental, Leasing

-1,235

4,815

13,016

8,750

7,770

13,482

46,598

Professional, Scientific, Technical Services

-31,362

18,953

32,074

20,105

17,836

24,778

82,384

Management of Companies, Enterprises

-1,438

414

509

308

321

184

298

Administrative Support, Waste Management,
Remediation Services

-15,041

1,532

3,108

715

44

1,909

-7,733

Education

-2,623

2,968

6,252

5,177

4,900

7,550

24,224

Health Care, Social Assistance

-25,450

-6,960

9,037

2,838

486

10,017

-10,032

Arts, Entertainment, Recreation

-34,511

6,911

-3,960

-5,784

-5,819

12,171

-55,334

Accommodation, Food Services

137,577

32,031

-17,307

23,487

23,064

49,810

219,214

Other Services

-79,690

23,850

6,162

-1,335

-3,377

11,484

-65,874

National Defense

-14

-16

-16

-14

-11

-10

-81

Public Administration

-142

-23

139

71

58

150

253

Total

-524,956

163,534

103,720

32,041

16,195

-2,883

-212,349

∞∫∆ Daniel Research Group © (2021)

DRG's BEDD was designed and developed to forecast the Total Available Market (TAM) for products and services measured in terms of the number of buyer/users – Employees, Businesses, and Business Sites, by Sector, Sub-Sector, Industry, Occupation, and Business Size.  It answers one question, "Where is your opportunity?"  

