Where Have All My Customers Gone?
Jan 05, 2021, 08:49 ET
BELMONT, Mass., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Research Group, a market research firm specializing in economic and market forecasting announces its updated US Business Economic Demographic Database Report (BEDD).
Over the next few weeks, many economists will publish GDP and other macro-economic forecasts for the recovery from the COVID-19 economic shock. While these forecasts provide context, they not do not directly address the major challenges facing businesses today. Executives need to make near-term decisions regarding investments and asset allocations, product/service design and development, and marketing tactics and strategies. Knowing the size of their market, as well as understanding its growth trends, is essential to making correct decisions.
The economic shock caused by the COVID-19 virus has significantly changed the business demographic structure of the United States economy. These size and trend changes will remain long after the economy has recovered from the Covid-19 induced recession, and will significantly impact the size and composition of the Total Available Market (TAM) for products and services marketed to business, business units, and employees.
|
Change in Number of Firms by Firm (Employees) Size Class
|
Size Class
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
2025 - 2020
|
Less than 5
|
292,791
|
95,636
|
72,087
|
27,975
|
17,439
|
15,343
|
-64,312
|
5 to 9
|
-98,127
|
18,036
|
5,508
|
-5,889
|
-8,220
|
13,169
|
-101,861
|
10 to 19
|
-62,365
|
22,731
|
10,931
|
3,797
|
2,552
|
-3,205
|
-25,559
|
20 to 99
|
-60,019
|
21,753
|
10,278
|
3,010
|
1,532
|
-4,472
|
-27,917
|
100 to 499
|
-8,633
|
4,062
|
3,426
|
2,039
|
1,782
|
1,613
|
4,289
|
500 to 999
|
-1,236
|
520
|
480
|
294
|
287
|
271
|
616
|
1000 to 2499
|
-843
|
488
|
643
|
631
|
684
|
601
|
2,203
|
2500 to 4999
|
-450
|
24
|
31
|
-31
|
-56
|
-55
|
-536
|
5000 to 9999
|
-225
|
77
|
71
|
35
|
35
|
19
|
12
|
10000 or more
|
-267
|
208
|
265
|
179
|
161
|
171
|
717
|
-524,956
|
163,534
|
103,720
|
32,041
|
16,195
|
-2,883
|
-212,349
|
∞∫∆ Daniel Research Group © (2021)
|
Change in Number of Firms by Industry
|
Industry
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
2025 - 2020
|
Forestry, Fishing, Hunting, Agriculture
|
-19,853
|
8,621
|
15,534
|
12,464
|
11,760
|
13,465
|
41,991
|
Mining
|
-1,314
|
1,392
|
2,034
|
2,158
|
2,246
|
2,488
|
9,004
|
Utilities
|
-450
|
401
|
200
|
162
|
146
|
65
|
524
|
Construction
|
-61,764
|
27,883
|
11,535
|
7,122
|
4,704
|
1,081
|
-9,439
|
Manufacturing
|
-18,436
|
8,773
|
3,760
|
486
|
-237
|
-1,450
|
-7,104
|
Wholesale
|
-18,616
|
4,090
|
1,602
|
-1,705
|
-2,559
|
-2,505
|
-19,693
|
Retail
|
-46,952
|
19,221
|
8,332
|
151
|
-1,464
|
-4,090
|
-24,802
|
Transportation, Warehousing
|
-19,941
|
10,911
|
4,536
|
1,573
|
997
|
-2,119
|
-4,043
|
Information
|
-2,845
|
224
|
4,037
|
2,182
|
2,002
|
2,754
|
8,354
|
Finance, Insurance
|
-5,702
|
-2,457
|
3,136
|
104
|
-544
|
2,833
|
-2,630
|
Real Estate, Rental, Leasing
|
-1,235
|
4,815
|
13,016
|
8,750
|
7,770
|
13,482
|
46,598
|
Professional, Scientific, Technical Services
|
-31,362
|
18,953
|
32,074
|
20,105
|
17,836
|
24,778
|
82,384
|
Management of Companies, Enterprises
|
-1,438
|
414
|
509
|
308
|
321
|
184
|
298
|
Administrative Support, Waste Management,
|
-15,041
|
1,532
|
3,108
|
715
|
44
|
1,909
|
-7,733
|
Education
|
-2,623
|
2,968
|
6,252
|
5,177
|
4,900
|
7,550
|
24,224
|
Health Care, Social Assistance
|
-25,450
|
-6,960
|
9,037
|
2,838
|
486
|
10,017
|
-10,032
|
Arts, Entertainment, Recreation
|
-34,511
|
6,911
|
-3,960
|
-5,784
|
-5,819
|
12,171
|
-55,334
|
Accommodation, Food Services
|
137,577
|
32,031
|
-17,307
|
23,487
|
23,064
|
49,810
|
219,214
|
Other Services
|
-79,690
|
23,850
|
6,162
|
-1,335
|
-3,377
|
11,484
|
-65,874
|
National Defense
|
-14
|
-16
|
-16
|
-14
|
-11
|
-10
|
-81
|
Public Administration
|
-142
|
-23
|
139
|
71
|
58
|
150
|
253
|
Total
|
-524,956
|
163,534
|
103,720
|
32,041
|
16,195
|
-2,883
|
-212,349
|
∞∫∆ Daniel Research Group © (2021)
DRG's BEDD was designed and developed to forecast the Total Available Market (TAM) for products and services measured in terms of the number of buyer/users – Employees, Businesses, and Business Sites, by Sector, Sub-Sector, Industry, Occupation, and Business Size. It answers one question, "Where is your opportunity?"
