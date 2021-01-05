Where Have All My Customers Gone?

BELMONT, Mass., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Research Group, a market research firm specializing in economic and market forecasting announces its updated US Business Economic Demographic Database Report (BEDD).

Post COVID-19 Firms, Business Sites, and Emplyment Recovery

Over the next few weeks, many economists will publish GDP and other macro-economic forecasts for the recovery from the COVID-19 economic shock. While these forecasts provide context, they not do not directly address the major challenges facing businesses today. Executives need to make near-term decisions regarding investments and asset allocations, product/service design and development, and marketing tactics and strategies. Knowing the size of their market, as well as understanding its growth trends, is essential to making correct decisions.

The economic shock caused by the COVID-19 virus has significantly changed the business demographic structure of the United States economy. These size and trend changes will remain long after the economy has recovered from the Covid-19 induced recession, and will significantly impact the size and composition of the Total Available Market (TAM) for products and services marketed to business, business units, and employees.

Change in Number of Firms by Firm (Employees) Size Class Size Class 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2025 - 2020 Less than 5 292,791 95,636 72,087 27,975 17,439 15,343 -64,312 5 to 9 -98,127 18,036 5,508 -5,889 -8,220 13,169 -101,861 10 to 19 -62,365 22,731 10,931 3,797 2,552 -3,205 -25,559 20 to 99 -60,019 21,753 10,278 3,010 1,532 -4,472 -27,917 100 to 499 -8,633 4,062 3,426 2,039 1,782 1,613 4,289 500 to 999 -1,236 520 480 294 287 271 616 1000 to 2499 -843 488 643 631 684 601 2,203 2500 to 4999 -450 24 31 -31 -56 -55 -536 5000 to 9999 -225 77 71 35 35 19 12 10000 or more -267 208 265 179 161 171 717

-524,956 163,534 103,720 32,041 16,195 -2,883 -212,349 ∞∫∆ Daniel Research Group © (2021)

Change in Number of Firms by Industry Industry 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2025 - 2020 Forestry, Fishing, Hunting, Agriculture -19,853 8,621 15,534 12,464 11,760 13,465 41,991 Mining -1,314 1,392 2,034 2,158 2,246 2,488 9,004 Utilities -450 401 200 162 146 65 524 Construction -61,764 27,883 11,535 7,122 4,704 1,081 -9,439 Manufacturing -18,436 8,773 3,760 486 -237 -1,450 -7,104 Wholesale -18,616 4,090 1,602 -1,705 -2,559 -2,505 -19,693 Retail -46,952 19,221 8,332 151 -1,464 -4,090 -24,802 Transportation, Warehousing -19,941 10,911 4,536 1,573 997 -2,119 -4,043 Information -2,845 224 4,037 2,182 2,002 2,754 8,354 Finance, Insurance -5,702 -2,457 3,136 104 -544 2,833 -2,630 Real Estate, Rental, Leasing -1,235 4,815 13,016 8,750 7,770 13,482 46,598 Professional, Scientific, Technical Services -31,362 18,953 32,074 20,105 17,836 24,778 82,384 Management of Companies, Enterprises -1,438 414 509 308 321 184 298 Administrative Support, Waste Management,

Remediation Services -15,041 1,532 3,108 715 44 1,909 -7,733 Education -2,623 2,968 6,252 5,177 4,900 7,550 24,224 Health Care, Social Assistance -25,450 -6,960 9,037 2,838 486 10,017 -10,032 Arts, Entertainment, Recreation -34,511 6,911 -3,960 -5,784 -5,819 12,171 -55,334 Accommodation, Food Services 137,577 32,031 -17,307 23,487 23,064 49,810 219,214 Other Services -79,690 23,850 6,162 -1,335 -3,377 11,484 -65,874 National Defense -14 -16 -16 -14 -11 -10 -81 Public Administration -142 -23 139 71 58 150 253 Total -524,956 163,534 103,720 32,041 16,195 -2,883 -212,349 ∞∫∆ Daniel Research Group © (2021)

DRG's BEDD was designed and developed to forecast the Total Available Market (TAM) for products and services measured in terms of the number of buyer/users – Employees, Businesses, and Business Sites, by Sector, Sub-Sector, Industry, Occupation, and Business Size. It answers one question, "Where is your opportunity?"

