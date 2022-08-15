Where Is the Best Place in America to Throw a Backyard Pool Party? - Upgraded Points Reveals New Study on the Best and Worst U.S. Cities Ranked

The Sin City has a lot going for it as a great pool party destination, but how does it compare with iconic cities like Washington?

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Upgraded Points recently showcased the results of its newest data study that reveals the best and worst U.S. cities to hold a poolside gathering. The study includes major deciding factors like real estate, cost, and the weather, but also broke down other mitigators including cities with the most pools, sunscreen needs, as well as the average cost of beer, snacks, and much more. Upgraded Points is a trusted travel company that often provides studies of seasonal and special interest to both its customers and general travelers.

Mapped: the 20 Best U.S. Cities for a Backyard Pool Party The Best Cities for a Pool Party, According to Real Estate, Cost, and Weather

"Pool parties are one of our favorite summertime activities and a great reason to invite the friends and family over for some fun in the sun," said Alex Miller, Founder of Upgraded Points. "But some places are just better for this kind of event than others. So we dug into the facts and created a list of some fantastic places to cook on the grill, drink a few strawberry daiquiris, and go for a swim. If you live here, you have it made. And while we expected certain cities to easily make it on this best/worst list – a few entries were a bit surprising."

Analysis Methodology

Upgraded Points ranked the 100 most populous U.S. cities based on factors that would be important for a successful pool party ­– real estate location, party cost, and good weather – while also factoring in the number of homes for sale with pools (per 100,000 people), average lawn size, community well-being ratings, percentage of people who use sunscreen, costs of typical food and drinks consumed at such parties, along with average temperatures, etc. Based on these factors and more, the study determined an individual score for each city then added totals together to give each city a score from 0 to 100. A higher score indicates that a city is better suited to throw a backyard pool party.

The Worst Places for Poolside Fun

Placing third on the list of Worst Places to throw a pool party is Washington, D.C., with a score of 40.7 out of 100. There are few homes with a pool in the nation's capital, as there are only 0.016 homes for sale with a pool for every 100,000 people. And surprisingly, Birmingham, Alabama ranks as the 5th worst city for a pool party. Despite its great pool-party temperatures, high average levels of humidity (59.8%) and precipitation (4.2 inches), along with low levels of residents who report wearing sunscreen (21.1%) ensure those parties will not be much fun.

The Best Places to Take a Dip

Hands down, the best place to enjoy some pool time is Las Vegas. With an overall score of 71.5 out of 100, the Sin City had an average of 0.2 inches of precipitation and an average of 13.60% of humidity from April to August, making the dry heat and clear skies optimal for backyard staycations. Wichita, Kansas came in at fourth with a score of 70.8 out of 100, boasting a large average lawn size (0.23 acres) and low costs for pool party essentials like beer, water, and fresh fruit. Its low deviation from 80° F through April to August also makes it a prime pool party destination. Not to be outdone, Bakersfield, California, is number 5. Known as the "Country Music Capital of the West Coast," Bakersfield ranks high thanks in part to its low average rainfall (0.3 inches) and humidity (25.2%) from April to August.

