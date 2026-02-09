Where Modern Living Starts This Valentine's Day, A Thoughtful Home Upgrade Guide from Tineco

SEATTLE, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day, thoughtful gestures go beyond traditional gifts. As more people focus on comfort, balance, and shared moments at home, creating a cleaner and more effortless living environment has become a meaningful way to care for the ones you love.

A Thoughtful Home Upgrade Guide from Tineco

To mark the season, Tineco introduces a Valentine's Day shopping guide highlighting a curated selection of its most advanced and versatile cleaning solutions. Designed around the idea that modern living starts at home, the guide brings together intelligent wet & dry floor care, cordless vacuuming, and carpet cleaning solutions that make everyday routines feel simpler and more intuitive.

From February 10 to February 15, select Tineco products will be available with exclusive Valentine's Day savings on Amazon, including additional discounts unlocked through product-specific Tineco promo codes at checkout.

Smart cleaning essentials for the way we live today

FLOOR ONE S9 Master

Built for those who want a truly effortless cleaning experience, the FLOOR ONE S9 Master delivers powerful wet & dry performance in an ultra-slim profile. With 23,000 Pa suction power, a 9.9 cm low-profile design, and a StreakFree scraper, it ensures spotless results even in hard-to-reach areas. ThermoBlast technology and FlashDry self-cleaning enable continuous hot-water cleaning up to 90°C, tackling stubborn messes while keeping maintenance fully automated.

Valentine's Day promo code: PRVDS9M1

FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam

Blending intelligent floor care with high-temperature steam hygiene, the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam is designed for homes that value both cleanliness and peace of mind. Steam power helps break down stubborn stains and everyday bacteria, while smart sensor technology automatically adjusts performance in real time. Its refined design and automated self-cleaning system make it a natural choice for shared living spaces.

Valentine's Day promo code: PRVDS9AS

PURE ONE A90S

Lightweight, flexible, and designed for daily use, the PURE ONE A90S cordless vacuum delivers strong suction with intelligent dust sensing that adapts across different floor types. Ideal for quick cleanups or full-home maintenance, it offers a balanced solution for busy households managing pet hair, everyday dust, and unexpected messes.

Valentine's Day promo code: PRVDA90S

CARPET ONE Cruiser

Designed to refresh carpets and rugs with ease, the Carpet One Cruiser combines washing, suction, and fast drying in one streamlined system. Intelligent sensors automatically adjust water flow based on dirt levels, while powerful drying technology helps restore softness and comfort quickly—making it ideal for homes that value both cleanliness and coziness.

Valentine's Day promo code: PRVDCRU1

FLOOR ONE i5 Stretch

Offering an accessible entry point into smart wet & dry cleaning, the FLOOR ONE i5 Stretch delivers reliable everyday performance without added complexity. Its 20 kPa suction power quickly removes debris, stains, and hair, while the anti-tangle design prevents buildup around the roller brush. With a full 180° lay-flat design and a low profile of just 5.1 inches, it easily reaches under furniture and cleans along baseboards on both sides for thorough daily maintenance.

Valentine's Day promo code: PRVDI5ST

Exclusive Valentine's Day savings on Amazon

For a limited time, shoppers can enjoy extra Valentine's Day savings on these featured products by applying the corresponding Tineco promo code at checkout when purchasing through the Tineco Amazon store. The promotion runs from February 10 to February 15, 2026, while supplies last.

This Valentine's Day, Tineco invites consumers to rethink what a thoughtful gift looks like—by upgrading the home with smarter, more intuitive cleaning solutions designed for modern living.

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 23 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://us.tineco.com/.

