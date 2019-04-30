Where Mom Really Wants to Dine This Mother's Day, According to a TripAdvisor Survey

NEEDHAM, Mass., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TripAdvisor ®, one of the world's largest restaurant sites, today announced how mom really wants to dine on Mother's Day. A survey of over 7,900 U.S. participants1 revealed telling results: Her idea of a great Mother's Day dining experience may not be what you think.

Mother Knows Best:

70% of family members believe they anticipate their mom's Mother's Day dining preferences "extremely" or "very" well, while only 46% of moms agree.

dining preferences "extremely" or "very" well, while only 46% of moms agree. Moms' top dining choice for celebrating Mother's Day is going out to brunch (30%), yet only 16% report being taken out to brunch by their families last year.

is going out to brunch (30%), yet only 16% report being taken out to brunch by their families last year. Her other top dining choices: a home-cooked meal (24%) and going out to dinner (17%).

Moms aren't picky: Their favorite restaurant style for Mother's Day is everyday dining (restaurants that provide great meals for any occasion) over fine dining.

What do families get right? They know mom enjoys spending the day with her children (48%), partner (25%) and extended family (19%) over being alone (<1%).

"Taking mom out for Mother's Day is always popular, but this year consider making a day of it and go to brunch – it's her top choice," said Nicki Hoffman, Associate Director, Restaurants Marketing. "To help diners celebrate Mother's Day in style, TripAdvisor has surfaced a list of great brunch spots2 in major U.S. cities, based on TripAdvisor diners' reviews. Treating her to one of these dining options is sure to show how appreciated she is."

Great Brunch Spots for Mom This Mother's Day:

New York City

Los Angeles

Chicago

Philadelphia

Dallas

Fun Fact: Where to Find a "Mother Lode" of Reviews

TripAdvisor also uncovered the cities with the most mom-friendly restaurants, based on TripAdvisor review data. Orlando, Savannah, and Charleston take the cake for the restaurants with the most reviews mentioning dining with "mom" or "mother." That's Southern hospitality shining through.

Methodology

1 Based on a survey of 7,961 U.S. TripAdvisor users from March 8-12, 2019.

2 Based on TripAdvisor traveler ranking data for restaurants serving "brunch." All restaurants featured have a minimum on 4.5 out of 5 bubbles.

