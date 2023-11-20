WHERE SAFETY MEETS INNOVATION: FIRE SAFE BUILD INDIA DRIVES INDUSTRY TRANSFORMATION

News provided by

NuernbergMesse India Private Limited

20 Nov, 2023, 04:00 ET

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FIRE SAFE BUILD INDIA , a pioneering exhibition focused on passive fire protection solutions, will be held from 1st-3rd February, 2024 at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. Organised by NuernbergMesse India, the second edition of the event will bring together industry leaders, professionals, and innovators from the field of fire safety to present latest developments and products designed to protect lives, assets and property.

Continue Reading
Logo
Logo
Glimpses of FSBI 2023
Glimpses of FSBI 2023

Forecasts predict the fire protection system market to reach $103.88 billion by 2027, with the Asia-Pacific region dominating with an 8.23% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). The Indian construction market size is projected to achieve an AAGR of more than 5% during 2024-2027.

With India slated to become the world's third-largest economy by 2030, rapid urbanization, expansive infrastructure, and a burgeoning industrial landscape underscore the critical necessity of Passive Fire Protection measures.

A MELTING POT OF INNOVATION AND EXPERTISE:

FSBI 2024 will offer innovative and tailored passive fire protection solutions for diverse sectors like construction, energy, aviation, shipping, and manufacturing.

Esteemed brands including Shakti Hormann, OBO Bettermann India, Thomas Bell-Wright International Consultants – UAE, Hilti India amongst others will present their latest technologies and solutions at the expo. Support from entities such as the Centre for Safety Engineering, IIT Gandhinagar and international associations like the National Fireproofing Contractors Association strengthens the event's scope and involvement of stakeholders.

Attendee profile at the event includes Architectural and design companies such as Access Architects, Metro Designs etc. who promote the incorporation of passive fire protection right from the project's outset. Government entities like Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, Oil Industry Safety Directorate, Airport Authority of India etc. represent the nation's commitment to strict safety standards. Major players like Van Oord India and Tata Hitachi Heavy Machinery Equipment underscore the importance of fire safety in demanding environments.

Experts in electrical and safety domains like Siemens and ETA Engineering attend to explore the integration of fire safety systems with electrical design.

Additionally, a series of workshops and sessions conducted by leading experts during FSBI will provide insights into best practices, relevant regulations, and the latest trends in fire safety, enabling attendees to remain compliant and well-prepared for evolving regulatory landscapes.

For more information please visit www.fsbi.in 

Contact for Exhibition:  
Kalyan Vedanth
Portfolio Director
M: +91 76191 63082
E: [email protected]

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2280339/FSBI_NM.jpg
Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qCRRIcVAg8Y

Also from this source

WHERE SAFETY MEETS INNOVATION: FIRE SAFE BUILD INDIA DRIVES INDUSTRY TRANSFORMATION

WHERE SAFETY MEETS INNOVATION: FIRE SAFE BUILD INDIA DRIVES INDUSTRY TRANSFORMATION

FIRE SAFE BUILD INDIA , a pioneering exhibition focused on passive fire protection solutions, will be held from 1st-3rd February, 2024 at Jio World...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Public Safety

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.