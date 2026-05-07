Where Science Meets Impact: A Landmark Year for the Pediatric Research Community at the PAS 2026 Meeting

BOSTON, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The pediatric academic community came together at the Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) 2026 Meeting for an extraordinary, record-setting gathering, welcoming 7,079 professional attendees and 8,807 total participants representing 64 countries. The event showcased the strength, collaboration, and global impact of the field, pairing record attendance with a deep commitment to scientific integrity and open, thoughtful dialogue.

The pediatric academic community came together at the Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) 2026 Meeting for an extraordinary, record-setting gathering, welcoming 7,079 professional attendees and 8,807 total participants representing 64 countries. The event showcased the strength, collaboration, and global impact of the field, pairing record attendance with a deep commitment to scientific integrity and open, thoughtful dialogue.

Across 393 dynamic sessions and 641 oral abstracts, attendees engaged with cutting-edge research, emerging trends, and meaningful discussions shaping the future of child health. This year's meeting also spotlighted innovation, accessibility, and real-world impact through several highly successful pilot initiatives.

"This meeting showcased the very best of our community: innovation, collaboration, and a deep dedication to child health," said Dan Rauch, MD. "Seeing attendees from around the world come together to share ideas and create meaningful impact, both scientifically and in the community, was truly inspiring."

New features were met with overwhelming enthusiasm. Closed captioning enhanced accessibility and inclusivity across sessions, receiving widespread praise from attendees. The debut of the AI Mini Sessions Lab proved a standout success, drawing packed sessions and audiences eager to explore the intersection of artificial intelligence and pediatrics.

The Incubator Podcast brought conversations to life onsite, recording an extensive series of interviews with thought leaders, researchers, and clinicians, extending the reach and impact of the meeting far beyond its walls.

Research dissemination reached new heights, with select studies not only presented at the meeting but also simultaneously published in leading journals, amplifying their global impact and visibility. These publications reflect the exceptional quality and significance of the research shared.

The Poster and Exhibit Hall served as a vibrant hub of discovery and collaboration, featuring 3,288 posters and more than 161 exhibitors. In recognition of meaningful quality improvement efforts, 259 posters were awarded MOC Part 4 credit by the American Board of Pediatrics.

Beyond the scientific program, attendees made a tangible difference in the community through a partnership with Cradles to Crayons. Together, participants raised over $6,500 and assembled 1,000 sock packages to support children in need, highlighting the compassion and service that define our pediatric community.

From groundbreaking science to impactful service, this year's PAS Meeting set a new standard for excellence, innovation, and global engagement. As momentum continues to build, the pediatric academic community looks ahead with excitement to its next gathering in Minneapolis, April 30–May 3, 2027, where attendees will once again come together to advance the health and well-being of children worldwide.

About the Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) Meeting

The Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) Meeting connects thousands of leading pediatric researchers, clinicians, and educators worldwide, united by a shared mission: Connecting the global academic pediatric community to advance scientific discovery and promote innovation in child and adolescent health. PAS is a partnership of four premier pediatric associations: the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the Academic Pediatric Association (APA), the American Pediatric Society (APS), and the Society for Pediatric Research (SPR).

For more information, visit www.pas-meeting.org. Follow us on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contact:

Amber Fraley

PAS Communications Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Pediatric Academic Societies Meeting