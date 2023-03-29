Where to Buy Prescription Drugs from a Top Canadian Pharmacy

Top Canadian Pharmacy Intermediary SaveRxCanada.to offer Solution to Rising Drug Costs for U.S. Patients in 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2023, the cost of prescription drugs in many countries remains a significant concern for consumers. As a result, many people are looking for more affordable alternatives.

Top Canadian Pharmacy intermediary SaveRxCanada.to is helping to alleviate this problem. The company is not only a trustable source for both brand name and generic drugs but consumers can save up to 70% compared to U.S. pharmacies. Their mission is to provide U.S. patients with affordable access to prescription drugs.

A recent study says the world's top country U.S. exceeds all other countries when it comes to drug spend. While U.S. pharmacies monopolize the drug market, 25% of U.S. patients face financial challenges when they buy prescription drugs.

In 2013, a U.S. customer spends $858 per year for their medications only to increase by 41.4% in 2023. For this reason, consumers can turn to a Canadian Pharmacy to get their prescription drugs at 70% lower than U.S. pharmacies.

SaveRxCanada.to can offer lower-priced prescription drugs compared to their American counterparts due to Canada's government price controls and international partnerships. According to a report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office, Americans can save up to 80% on the cost of certain prescription drugs by purchasing them from Canadian pharmacies.

SaveRxCanada.to says "We are committed to providing U.S. patients with the best possible value for their money, while also ensuring they receive the highest quality products and exceptional customer service. Our goal is to help make prescription drugs more affordable and accessible for all U.S. patients."

About SaveRxCanada.to

SaveRxCanada.to is proud to offer a solution for U.S. patients seeking affordable access to prescription drugs. The company is dedicated to providing the best possible value, exceptional customer service, and a vast selection of generic and brand name drugs.

With the availability of more generic drugs to the market, SaveRxCanada.to's RxSelect program ensures the maximum savings for U.S. customers. This program has been running successfully for over 19 years and provides free shipping and reward points to returning patients.

For more information on how to purchase prescription drugs through this Canadian Pharmacy intermediary, please visit SaveRxCanada.to.

Customer Service

Toll-Free Calls: 1-866-799-3435 - Use ref #100048

Monday-Friday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm (EST)

All orders require a valid prescription from your doctor or physician.

