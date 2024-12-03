Where to Go in 2025: Four Seasons Offers New Year Travel Inspiration with New Luxury Hotels and Resorts Around the World

An Art Deco Masterpiece in Midtown Reopens – Four Seasons Hotel New York is back. The iconic IM Pei building on 57th Street between Park and Madison Avenues, just steps from Central Park, Fifth Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza, is highlighted by its dramatic grand lobby and capped by the famous Ty Warner Penthouse. With new menus at The Garden and TY Bar, guests from around the world and around the corner can also look forward to an enhanced spa debuting in 2025.

A Resort Oasis in Morocco's Capital – With a mix of cultures, architecture, cuisine and the arts, Rabat's modern capital and historic city are a UNESCO World Heritage Site right next to Four Seasons Hotel Rabat at Kasr Al Bahr. Overlooking the Atlantic, the hotel combines six carefully restored historic buildings with five new builds to create a resort-style oasis of pools and gardens, with 200 guest rooms, a spa and wellness centre, and four dining options now open, with two more to come in 2025.

In the Heart of Hangzhou – Just steps from the Grand Canal, the all-new Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at Hangzhou Centre sits on the edge of a leafy green square, surrounded by panoramic views of the city and the picturesque UNESCO World Heritage site of West Lake. Occupying floors 19-29, it's elevated luxury at its finest, with sophisticated dining and drinking concepts, a full-service spa and wellness centre, and state-of-the-art event spaces – including the unique Sky Garden with an outdoor lawn.

Mediterranean Magic – On the northeastern tip of the largest of Spain's Balearic Islands, Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor has just completed its inaugural season following its opening in August 2024. Set on a vast private estate amid restored gardens, seaside woodlands, rugged cliffs and secret beaches, the resort's Concierge team has created an array of tours and recreational activities on land and sea to suit all interests. Welcoming guests back in March, the new season debuts a new spa, more dining options and a teen centre.

Four Seasons Debuts a Hotel Within a Hotel – Four Seasons Hotel Osaka includes all the special touches one expects of a new Four Seasons, from original dining concepts and a sky-high wellness centre to event spaces that set the stage for productive meetings and memorable special occasions, and luxe accommodations. Within is something truly unique in the city: the GENSUI 玄水 floor, a contemporary ryokan experience that begins from the moment guests step onto the 28th floor.

A Modern Hacienda on Cabo's Coveted Golden Corridor – Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol offers an authentic, yet contemporary taste of Mexico with traditionally-inspired architecture, singular design and décor, and multiple pools that invite lazy days in the sun and active vacations. Spacious accommodations set a new standard of oceanfront living, blending indoor and outdoor spaces seamlessly with expansive terraces and plunge pools. The dining concepts are infused with both global and local flavours, complemented by Sora, the only luxury beachfront rooftop bar in Los Cabos.

A New Beacon of Style and Sophistication in Northeast China – Surrounded by harbour views and panoramic vistas across an urban landscape of tree-lined streets and colourful squares to the mountains beyond, the city's rich multi-cultural heritage and present-day importance as a centre of commerce and education can be felt in the details at Four Seasons Hotel Dalian. Dining options include the city's most elevated tea service at the 41st floor Lobby Lounge.

Past and Present Come Together in Cartagena – Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Cartagena on Colombia's Caribbean coast in the art-filled neighbourhood of Getsemaní is at the doorstep of the historic Walled City. The 131-room hotel blends modern design with restored iconic landmarks, including the 16th-century San Francisco Temple and the 1920s Club Cartagena. Dining options include a rooftop pool bar, echoing the city's lively spirit in resort-style luxury.

A California Legend Returns – Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara is set to make her grand return to the glittering shores of one of America's most beloved holiday destinations. This Spanish Colonial-style legend has been a favoured getaway of Angelenos for nearly a century and will soon welcome back loyal guests and a new generation of travellers to its romantic gardens dotted with luxurious bungalows, as well as brand new pool facilities.

Greek Summers, Four Seasons Style – Four Seasons Resort Mykonos, Greece will offer 94 accommodations, all with fantastic views of the Aegean Sea. Amid whitewashed courtyards and garden pathways, the new hotel is built in traditional Cycladic style, with a focus on sustainable design. With a variety of restaurant and bar options on site, and secluded beaches surrounding the Resort, guests have access to endless adventures on land and sea.

A Gulf Coast Favourite Reemerges as a Four Seasons – The former Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club is reopening as Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort on Florida's Gulf Coast. Part of a 125 acre (50 hectare) coastal community, the 216-room resort will offer indoor and outdoor dining options and access to myriad recreational pursuits including golf and watersports, as well as several pools and a white-sand beach.

Fun and Discovery on the Red Sea – At Four Seasons Resort Red Sea at Shura Island, 149 rooms and suites all offer uninterrupted views over white sand beaches and crystal-clear waters. Six restaurants and lounges, a spa, three outdoor pools and two beaches plus a marine discovery centre and kids' club make this a great destination for families. There's also much to discover with the area's protected coral reefs and mangroves, wildlife tours, nearby historic sites and so much more.

A New Wellness Destination – The 220-key Four Seasons Resort and Residences AMAALA at Triple Bay is set within a new tourism destination focussed on sustainability and wellbeing. With a lush spa and organic garden at its core, plus state-of-the-art fitness facilities, guests will explore untouched wadis and beaches, and enjoy guided hikes, mountain biking, horseback riding and a spectacular oceanfront golf course. There will be multiple dining options, a kids' club, and more.

A Modern Landmark in the Ancient City of Madinah – Located near the famed Al-Masjid an-Nabawi, also known as the Prophet's Mosque – Four Seasons Hotel Madinah will offer a sophisticated option for the millions of visitors drawn to the city's museums and heritage sites annually. With 246 rooms, expansive event space, distinct dining concepts, spa and more, guests will enjoy modern conveniences in a setting that is culturally reflective in its gracious design.

The always chic Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris has enriched its already noteworthy collection of Parisian apartment accommodations with four newly renovated suites, including the double-floor Duplex Suites with private terraces and balconies offering views of the Eiffel Tower.

A Georgetown meeting place for the past 45 years, Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC has transformed 63 suites, including ten expansive new suites. The Hotel has also expanded and updated its spa with a new look across its treatment rooms, lounges, indoor pool, and two-storey fitness centre.

Amid a property-wide renovation project, Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza has introduced its first ever Pool Terrace Rooms and Suites, with direct access to three pools and a poolside restaurant, as well the Lebanese-themed Byblos restaurant.

In the cosmopolitan setting of Brickell, Four Seasons Hotel Miami has debuted a fully redesigned Penthouse, along with three Presidential Suites, embodying a sophisticated Floridian lifestyle with timeless mid-century modernist design.

Sicilian legend San Domenico Palace, Taormina, A Four Seasons Hotel revealed the latest chapter in its centuries-long history with the debut of the new Botanica Spa. Inspired by the former convent's past as a place of prayer and contemplation, treatments are infused with botanicals from the on-site gardens.

The Sacred River Spa at Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan has entered a new era of wellbeing with a new look to set the stage for its menu of healing rituals inspired by the Balinese philosophy of Niskala, or unseen energy, and a new yoga pavilion next to the Ayung River.

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa has refurbished its sunrise-side Beach Villas and introduced the lavish new Kuda Estate featuring three separate bedroom suites and a full-size pool. The Resort has also enhanced the Island Spa with a new Healing Tent sanctuary for private wellbeing journeys.

In addition to adding a new speakeasy bar and mountainside market, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole has expanded its full-service Mountain Club Lounge, and completed a top-to-bottom makeover of its lavish top floor, five-bedroom Granite Residence.

In its first major renovation since becoming a Four Seasons, Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe has introduced a new look in its 65 casita-style accommodations inspired by local pueblo design and infused with modern elements including up-to-the-minute technologies and lighting design.

The company's hometown flagship, Four Seasons Hotel Toronto, has completed an extensive renovation of all 259 guest rooms and suites, with every detail carefully considered, and now featuring furniture designed and manufactured exclusively in Canada, and local artisan fabrics throughout.

At Four Seasons Resort Marrakech, a perfect fusion of Moroccan culture and contemporary luxury awaits in newly renovated rooms, suites and pavilion villas, with design details inspired by the city's bustling souks, majestic landscapes, and intricate Moroccan architectural details.

