Where Will the Road Take YOU? The Countdown Has Begun to the Largest LGBTQ New Year's Events in the World: 4 Events Over New Year's Weekend in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Masterbeat announced that tickets were already selling fast for their annual New Year's celebrations in Los Angeles – the 23nd annual Masterbeat New Year's Festival. Marking the return of the most exciting LGBTQ+ New Year's celebration in the country, with an all new Wizard of Oz themed series of parties from December 30 through January 1st. Taking place at LA's finest night clubs, Masterbeat 2024 takes you into the New Year with dancing, costumes, lasers, and music by international superstar DJ's. This year's Oz theme will start off taking you down the Yellow Brick Road, on to the Emerald City, into a Wicked Afterhours and end with a journey Over the Rainbow

"This New Year's celebration is going to be our biggest yet," said Masterbeat. "We're once again taking over and transforming LA's best clubs into an incredible land of OZ, featuring our signature production with 3D visuals, lasers, superstar DJs, concert sound, special performances, and the hottest dancers from across the globe. We can't wait to ring in the New Year with YOU!"

The Yellow Brick Road at The Belasco, LA

The weekend kicks off as we journey down the Yellow Brick Road at the incredible Belasco Theater in downtown LA. Superstar DJ's Shane Marcus and Micky Friedmann (Berlin/Tel Aviv) take you on a musical journey all night long. The opening event runs from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. PST on Saturday, 12/30.

The Emerald City: New Year's Eve at Mayan Theater, LA

Masterbeat will transform the largest nightclub in L.A., the legendary Mayan Theater, into a sparkling Emerald City. The main event is a nine-hour musical journey with music from the Grammy-nominated DJ duo Rosabel (Ralphi Rosario and Abel Aguilera) with performances from international dancers and live acts. Don't miss Masterbeat's incredible countdown to midnight: a video montage featuring all of the highlights of the past year, set to the year's biggest dance tracks. The celebration runs from 9 pm – 6 am on Sunday, December 31.

Wicked Afterhours at Academy, Hollywood

The party isn't over, it's just getting started. Next up is "Wicked" afterhours - dance into the New Year at Hollywood's Academy LA with music from London DJ Tom Stephan. The event runs from 4 am until 10 am the morning of January 1.

Over the Rainbow – The Closing Party at Avalon, L.A.

It's time to click your heels before you head home at the official closing party, featuring the highly anticipated return of DJ Brett Henrichsen, coming out of retirement for this special night at Hollywood's number one nightclub: Avalon. Put on your ruby slippers and come dance on Monday, 1/1, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Find the full schedule of events, party details and links to get tickets and VIP passes online at Masterbeat.com. Check out photos and videos by following Masterbeat on social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook.  

News Releases in Similar Topics

