Where Will You Go in 2026? Four Seasons Private Jet Experience Reveals Six More Regional and Around-the-World Itineraries

"The Four Seasons Private Jet Experience continues innovating to deliver unparalleled comfort and personalization that exceeds the expectations of today's luxury travellers. This includes enhancing our itineraries and offering on the ground experiences that inspire awe, excitement, discovery and joy," says Marc Speichert, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Four Seasons. "Our goal is to create connections with travellers of this generation and the next, fostering a legacy of transformative experiences that extend far beyond the journey."

Designed by a team of experts – always with guest feedback and preferences at the centre of decision making – new journeys have been designed with enhanced routing and a range of trip lengths to suit the needs of all types of travellers.

Tailored Experiences for Unique Passion Points

On the ground in each beloved destination, the end-to-end Four Seasons travel experience will ignite the passions and interests of guests by crafting personalized adventures that go deeper than the destination.

Culinary Discovery

Embark on a gastronomic journey with International Intrigue, offering a taste of local flavours at Michelin-starred restaurants like Le Cinq, L'Orangerie, or Le George at Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris, while Ancient Explorer invites guests to savour panoramic views of Mount Etna, Taormina Bay, and the Ancient Theatre at the Michelin-starred restaurant Principe Cerami at San Domenico Palace, Taormina, A Four Seasons Hotel. In Mexico City, part of Ancient Explorer, guests immerse themselves in culinary traditions by crafting a six-dish meal alongside a celebrated chef in local markets, while Asia Unveiled in Tokyo offers sushi-making lessons with a Michelin-distinguished chef after sourcing fresh, seasonal ingredients at the Tsukiji Outer Market.

Wellness Enthusiasts

In Bhutan, as part of Asia Unveiled, guests are inspired to nurture mental health and well-being through soft travel, while spending a quiet day in solitude to restore inner harmony with spa treatments, guided meditation, and immersive wellness rituals that incorporate local traditions. For those seeking relaxation, International Intrigue and Asia Unveiled offer the opportunity to indulge in a luxury spa retreat at the Island Spa within Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa for ocean-inspired treatments. In African Wonders, guests will celebrate community and cultural connection during a stay at Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti deep within the heart of the savanna, where they can then join a Maasai guide for a nature walk to the lodge's sunset kopje, where panoramic views await, followed by a tranquil yogi-led meditation session.

Meanwhile, Timeless Encounters offers a chance to embrace slow living and retreat to Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai, set among terraced rice fields with architecture reminiscent of the ancient Lanna Kingdom. Guests can enjoy a curated three-course wellness dinner from the Live Well & Balanced Cuisine menu at KHAO by Four Seasons, practice restorative yoga, or enhance the experience with a Sleep Well massage therapy session in the property's award-winning spa. As an alternative, unwind in luxury tents after a jungle adventure for two nights at Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle, set amid the tranquil bamboo forests of Chiang Rai for the adventure of a lifetime in northern Thailand, bordering Myanmar and Laos.

Adventure Seekers and Cultural Nomads

During Timeless Encounters, find a solo flow in the company of Bora Bora's marine life while exploring its world via a submarine scooter or during a scuba dive excursion in one of its world-renowned diving spots. In International Intrigue or Asia Unveiled, look up at the skies, the Indian Ocean's secret gem and where the stars shine the brightest, during a night spa ritual in Island Spa, the only spa in Maldives set on its own private island. Journey through time with experiences tailored for each itinerary, such as a visit to Agra Fort and the Taj Mahal during Timeless Encounters, an after-hours exploration of the Grand Egyptian Museum to uncover the wonders of Pharaonic civilization during African Wonders, or a sunrise hike to the oceanside ceremonial altar of Ahu Tongariki featuring moai statues on Easter Island during Ancient Explorer.

More Information on the 2026 Itineraries: Now Open for Reservations

African Wonders - December 29, 2025 to January 10, 2026 (13 Days)

Set off on a family-friendly journey that combines some of the most interesting destinations in the region featuring majestic wildlife experiences, historical treasures, and natural wonders. Locations include Athens, The Pyramids, Serengeti, Mauritius, Rwanda, Victoria Falls, and Johannesburg. Price: USD 159,000 per person

Asia Unveiled - January 14 to 29, 2026 and March 28 to April 12, 2026 (16 Days)

Discover seven timeless destinations in Asia, starting with Japan's eclectic capital and journey through ancient world wonders, dynamic cities, and idyllic islands. Locations include Tokyo, Bali, Angkor Wat, Hoi An, Bhutan, Maldives, and Bangkok. Pre/post trip stay options in Kyoto and Thailand are available to guests wishing to extend their trip. Price: USD 159,000 per person

Timeless Encounters - February 2 to 23, 2026 (22 Days)

Experience an around-the-world favourite featuring nature havens, city escapes, and a day stop at the Taj Mahal, one of the world's iconic wonders. Locations include Kona, Bora Bora, Sydney, Bali, Chiang Mai or Chiang Rai, Taj Mahal, Dubai, Prague, and London. Price: USD 224,000 per person

Ancient Explorer - March 4 to 26, 2026 (23 Days)

Experience an around-the-world adventure across legendary wonders of the world, featuring stops in UNESCO Heritage Sites along the way. Locations: Miami, Mexico City, Easter Island, Bora Bora, Great Barrier Reef, Bangkok, Amman and the Lost City of Petra, Taormina, and Madrid. Price: USD 229,000 per person

International Intrigue - April 14 to May 04, 2026 (21 Days)

This around-the-world journey deserves a spot on everyone's wish list, offering the perfect balance of remote island paradises, vibrant cultural capitals, and the vast African savannah. Locations include Seattle, Kyoto, Hoi An, Maldives, Serengeti, Marrakech, Florence, and Paris. Price: USD 219,000 per person

About the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience

The Four Seasons Private Jet Experience is operated by TCS World Travel, dedicated to delivering immersive, worry-free travel experiences for the globally curious luxury traveller. The aircraft is operated by Titan Airways. For more information from the industry leader in private jet journeys, click here.

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons opened its first hotel in 1961 and since that time has become a global leader in luxury hospitality and branded residential, with a focus on genuine and unparalleled service experiences. Four Seasons currently operates 130 hotels and resorts and 55 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries. The company continues to grow with a guest-centric mindset, including a global pipeline of more than 60 projects under planning or in development. In addition to its hotels and resorts, Four Seasons experiential offerings include more than 600 restaurants and bars globally , the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience , Four Seasons Drive Experience , and the upcoming Four Seasons Yachts . Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels, resorts, restaurants and bars, and most prestigious luxury hospitality brand in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com . For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com .

