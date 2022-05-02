Where's The Bacon? Wendy's Launches Breakfast Nationwide in Canada Today

"Canadians deserve a better breakfast," said Liz Geraghty, Chief Marketing Officer, International, The Wendy's Company. "From fresh, never frozen Canadian beef to freshly cracked Canadian grade A eggs, our focus at Wendy's is always on the quality of the food we serve, and customers will taste our commitment to freshly prepared, high-quality ingredients across our entire breakfast menu."

Wendy's selection of irresistible, bold new morning menu items pay homage to Wendy's fan favourites, including:

Breakfast Baconator ® : A grilled square sausage patty paired with two slices of cheese, six strips of crispy oven-baked Applewood smoked bacon that are freshly-cooked in every restaurant every day, a fresh-cracked Canadian grade A egg, all covered in a warm Swiss cheese hollandaise style sauce on a premium toasted bun. You won't be asking, "where's the bacon?" after tasting this breakfast sandwich.

: A grilled square sausage patty paired with two slices of cheese, six strips of crispy oven-baked Applewood smoked bacon that are freshly-cooked in every restaurant every day, a fresh-cracked Canadian grade A egg, all covered in a warm Swiss cheese hollandaise style sauce on a premium toasted bun. You won't be asking, "where's the bacon?" after tasting this breakfast sandwich. Sausage or Bacon, Egg & Swiss Croissant : Freshly cracked Canadian grade A egg with your choice of a grilled square sausage patty or oven-baked Applewood smoked bacon covered in savoury Swiss cheese sauce on a croissant. Our butter croissants feature 120 flakey layers so good that Canadians will never flake on breakfast again.

: Freshly cracked Canadian grade A egg with your choice of a grilled square sausage patty or oven-baked Applewood smoked bacon covered in savoury Swiss cheese sauce on a croissant. Our butter croissants feature 120 flakey layers so good that Canadians will never flake on breakfast again. Frosty-ccino: Wendy's Frosty-ccino combines cold brew coffee with your favourite legendary chocolate or vanilla Frosty ® flavour featuring Canadian dairy, served over ice. Available all day, this is a perfect pick-me-up to start your morning or energize your afternoon.

Wendy's Frosty-ccino combines cold brew coffee with your favourite legendary chocolate or vanilla Frosty flavour featuring Canadian dairy, served over ice. Available all day, this is a perfect pick-me-up to start your morning or energize your afternoon. Seasoned Potatoes: Say goodbye to greasy hashbrowns with these seasoned potato wedges featuring a blend of spices, served crispy and piping hot every morning.

Wendy's continues to make it easy for fans to order freshly prepared, craveable food via Wendy's mobile app, with deals and offers at your fingertips. When you use the Wendy's app you're always first in line. Who says breakfast can't be delivered? If breakfast in bed is more your thing, providers including SkipTheDishes and Uber Eats deliver hot, ready-to-eat breakfast to fans every day.

To browse the menu or find a restaurant near you, visit order.wendys.com/location.

About Wendy's

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, U.S.A. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. The first Wendy's restaurant in Canada opened in 1975 and the brand is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen Canadian beef***, freshly prepared salads and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption Canada™ and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids™ in Canada program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising.

Visit www.wendys.ca and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendyscanada, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WendysCanada .

*Hours and participation may vary by location.

**No purchase necessary. Limit one offer per person.

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE The Wendy’s Company