Which Wich™ And MTN DEW® Are Bringing Good Vibes To Sandwich Lovers With New Lemonade-Flavored MTN DEW VIBE™

MTN DEW VIBE combines the classic DEW taste that people love with a twist of lemonade that's sure to delight taste buds and complement any Which Wich selection, from the signature Cali Club™ to the fresh Garden Party™. With its vivid yellow color and refreshing taste, MTN DEW VIBE evokes the nostalgia of warm summer days and carefree outdoor adventures. Which Wich guests can add this tasty new beverage to any dine-in and take-out order.

"We couldn't be more excited to invite DEW Nation® to Which Wich to experience the one-of-a-kind beverage that captures the spirit of both brands," said Jeff Sinelli, Founder, CEO and Chief Vibe Officer of Which Wich. "MTN DEW VIBE embodies our feel-good philosophy, and the combination of our world-famous wich offerings with the new lemonade flavor will keep fans coming back for more."

So how did this soon-to-be iconic flavor come to be? Which Wich and MTN DEW teams have collaborated for more than a year to create the perfect look and flavor to pair perfectly with any wich on the menu. From its color to its name, MTN DEW VIBE responds to research that shows a majority of consumers (53%) are seeking comfort and happiness in the wake of the COVID pandemici. Delivering a fresh take on the "when life gives you lemons" saying, MTN DEW VIBE is the perfect choice to invigorate Which Wich customers and DEW Nation for fun times ahead.

"Just like Which Wich, MTN DEW is inspired by creative ideas and positive energy, making this an authentic partnership from the get-go," said Hugh Roth, Chief Customer Officer, PepsiCo Global Foodservice. "We're thrilled to come together to offer an exclusive product that pairs perfectly with any wich, and represents the fun-loving, dynamic lifestyle of DEW Nation."

PepsiCo has been the exclusive beverage provider for more than 350 Which Wich locations across the country since 2019. The collaboration gives Which Wich customers access to a curated offering from PepsiCo's broad beverage portfolio, including fan favorites like MTN DEW®, PEPSI® and AQUAFINA®.

Which Wich® Superior Sandwiches was founded in Dallas in late 2003 by restaurant entrepreneur, Jeff Sinelli. The national sandwich franchise chain is best known for its customizable sandwiches, creative ordering system, and personalized sandwich bag. In 2018, Which Wich was ranked as the #9 sandwich brand on Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018. In 2017, Which Wich ranked as #9 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers and landed at #20 on the franchise Times Fast & Serious list. I 2016, Restaurant Business named Which Wich the first winner of its Future 50 Pacesetter award. Which Wich is the recipient of a Nation's Restaurant News MenuMasters "Healthful Innovations" award and has been named by Forbes as one of their "30 Best Fanchises To Buy." Which Wich currently has 350 locations open or in development in 35 states and 5 countries. For more information, visit www.whichwich.com.

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, MTN DEW® ZERO SUGAR, new MTN DEW MAJOR MELON™ and MTN DEW MAJOR MELON™ ZERO SUGAR. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com , www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew .

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com .

