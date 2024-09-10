While gut and mental health challenges are significant, biotics may offer a promising solution

Despite growing awareness of the gut microbiome's impact on full-body health, many consumers still struggle to understand biotics can enhance their overall well-being.

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verb Biotics LLC, a biotech company committed to improving health through microbiome innovation, has completed its second annual consumer survey to gain deeper insights into consumer perceptions of the microbiome and its broad impact on health. The company commissioned an unbiased, nationally representative study involving 2,018 U.S. consumers who are open to taking vitamins and supplements.

The 2024 Consumer Survey aimed to assess consumer awareness of the gut microbiome, the gut-brain axis, and biotics. The findings reveal three key insights: a need for more evidence-based information on gut health, the significant impact of mental health symptoms on daily life, and a growing demand for supplements that offer greater efficacy and benefits. "The data reveals that consumers are confronting serious issues with their overall wellness, particularly in gut and mental health, but they remain unsure of how to address these concerns effectively," said Todd Beckman, Chief Executive Officer of Verb Biotics.

The survey found that 65% of consumers struggle with gut health, while 73% face mental health challenges. This underscores a critical need for accessible solutions that support overall well-being, from the gut to the mind. Although many people associate the gut microbiome with common gastrointestinal symptoms like gas and bloating, only 1 in 10 recognize the link between gut health and mental well-being—an important connection that is often overlooked. Verb Biotics aims to bridge this gap by emphasizing the gut-brain axis. "The synergy between gut health and mental well-being is a central focus for us," says Noah Zimmerman, Ph.D., Verb's Chief Technology Officer. "We are dedicated to developing solutions that support both digestive and mental health, reinforcing our belief that true wellness is deeply interconnected."

While not all consumers may directly link gut health to brain health, a strong majority acknowledge the connection between the two. An impressive 84% of consumers recognize the gut microbiome's role in overall health, and 85% agree that the gut-brain connection is crucial for overall well-being. "There is a significant opportunity for brands to educate consumers about the gut-brain axis and its importance," says Todd Beckman, CEO. "As consumers increasingly pursue solutions for both gut and mental health, delivering more education is essential." Additionally, consumers are gravitating toward science-backed, multi-benefit supplements to maximize value. The intent to purchase supplements rises by 15% when the number of benefits increases from one to three. Ultimately, consumers want biotic supplements that deliver benefits that go beyond digestive health, featuring scientifically-backed ingredients that deliver 'feel the effect' results.

