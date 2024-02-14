WHILE L.A. CITY COUNCIL DRAGS FEET ON RODEO BAN, THE (PBR) SHOW GOES ON

***EVENT FRIDAY AND SATURDAY***

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - This Friday, February 16 and Saturday, February 17, the Professional Bull Riders' (PBR) Team Tour will once again bring its display of animal abuse to the Crypto.com Arena. Last Chance for Animals (LCA) will be staging a protest at the arena during the PBR's "Unleash the Beast" bull riding circus show to bring attention to the horrible ways the rodeo tortures animals to get them to perform.

In December 2023, the Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously to send the rodeo ban to the Neighborhoods and Community Enrichment Committee to be amended. While the City Council drags their feet, the animals continue to suffer in rodeos.

Please join local animal rights advocates speaking out against the cruel "sport" of bull riding. Rodeos, and stand-alone bull riding events, like PBR, glorify animal abuse as they masquerade as family entertainment. Be a voice for the voiceless and remind the city of Los Angeles that they are leaders in protecting the rights and welfare of animals and that animal cruelty is NOT entertainment.

What: Bull Riding Protests Who: Last Chance for Animals When: Friday, February 16 from 6:00pm-8:00pm PST

Saturday, February 17 from 5:00pm-7:00pm PST Where: Crypto.com Arena

1111 S Figueroa St.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(Meet at the corner of S. Figueroa Street and Chuck Hearn Court)

Notes for attendees: Materials will be provided. Bring your own too! Allow time to find parking. There are many pay lots in the area.

