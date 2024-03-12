Whimstay Adds Over 30,000 Resort Listings, Overall Bookings Up 350%

Global leading resort and timeshare companies recruit Whimstay to help optimize bookings across North America. Startup reports Q1 bookings up over 350% from the same period last year.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark move, Whimstay , Inc., the online travel site where travelers find the best deals on last-minute vacation rentals and great deals anytime, announced today it has added over 30,000 resort rentals to Whimstay's rapidly growing platform. These listings represent a new portfolio of premier vacation rental properties managed by notable brands such as Club Wyndham, WorldMark, Margaritaville Vacation Club, Rentyl Resorts, Stein Erickson, and The Gant. Additionally, Whimstay reported booking growth of over 350% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

Resort partners took an interest in Whimstay shortly after the startup's founding as they searched for solutions to help increase bookings. In 2023, several resort companies approached Whimstay to integrate with their property management system to set the stage. Properties began going live at the beginning of 2024. Other vacation rental startups do not offer resorts, giving Whimstay a unique position in the marketplace.

David Weiss, CEO of Whimstay, commented: "Whimstay was built for this. Since the beginning, our mission has been to scratch a much-needed itch in the hospitality industry by helping property managers fill last-minute and off-peak vacancies and giving travelers the best deals they can find in a 30-day booking window. These partnerships with resorts and timeshares, along with our continued meteoric growth in overall bookings, prove that we have been successful in that mission."

About Whimstay:

Whimstay is emerging as a fresh and exciting leader in the vacation rental market, focused on offering the best deals on last-minute bookings. Whimstay offers the best deals on bookings made less than 30 days prior to arrival and great deals anytime throughout the year versus other online travel agencies. The company achieves this by partnering with professional property managers to offer exclusive discounts on properties that might otherwise remain unrented. On average, guests save nearly 25%, and over $200 per booking with Whimstay. Featuring a diverse portfolio of vacation rental homes, condos, cabins, villas, and resorts across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean, Whimstay is the go-to choice for savvy travelers. Learn more at www.whimstay.com or by downloading the Whimstay app.

