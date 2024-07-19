Whipping Cream Market size is set to grow by USD 1.77 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing number of cafes to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global whipping cream market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.77 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 5.42% during the forecast period. Increasing number of cafes is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising demand for organic whipping cream. However, rising levels of lactose intolerance poses a challenge. Key market players include Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Arla Foods amba, Bakels Worldwide, Borden Dairy Company, Cabot Creamery, Califia Farms LLC, Conagra Brands Inc., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH, Gay Lea Foods Co operative Ltd., Granarolo S.P.A., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Hanan Products Co. Inc., Land O lakes Inc., Natures Charm, Palsgaard AS, Rich Products Corp., Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Tatua Co operative Dairy Co. Ltd., and The Kraft Heinz Co..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Dairy-based and Non-dairy-based), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Arla Foods amba, Bakels Worldwide, Borden Dairy Company, Cabot Creamery, Califia Farms LLC, Conagra Brands Inc., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH, Gay Lea Foods Co operative Ltd., Granarolo S.P.A., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Hanan Products Co. Inc., Land O lakes Inc., Natures Charm, Palsgaard AS, Rich Products Corp., Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Tatua Co operative Dairy Co. Ltd., and The Kraft Heinz Co.

The global whipping cream market is anticipated to expand due to the increasing consumer preference for natural and organic options, such as organic whipping cream. Consumers are shifting towards organically produced products to reduce their intake of chemically treated food. Manufacturers are responding to this trend by focusing on producing organic whipping cream using organic fertilizers and pesticides. The health benefits associated with organic products are driving demand, particularly in developed countries like the US, Italy, France, and Germany. As a result, the number of private-label brands offering organic whipping cream is rising, contributing to market growth.

The whipping cream market experiences significant demand due to its usage in various industries. Milkshakes, pastries, and puddings are popular applications. Production processes involve churning and separating the cream from milk. Organsizes produce and supply these products, ensuring high quality and consistency. Producers use modern technology such as sugar-in-cream and stabilizers for improved texture. Sales have been steady, with a rise in demand for organic and sugar-free options. The market is competitive, with suppliers focusing on cost-effective production and innovative marketing strategies. Consumers prefer brands that offer long shelf life and superior taste. Overall, the whipping cream market is thriving, driven by consumer preferences and industry trends.

The global lactose-free whipping cream market faces challenges due to the limited demand from consumers with lactose intolerance. Lactose intolerance, an inability to digest lactose, affects a significant portion of the population, particularly in East Asian countries and those with food allergies. However, the market growth is hindered by the presence of lactose-free options from vendors like Lactalis International. Despite this, the increasing number of self-diagnosed cases in the US and Europe drives sales, making it a growing market.

drives sales, making it a growing market. The whipping cream market faces several challenges in production and consumption. Choices of ingredients and processes impact the final product's consistency and taste. For instance, temperature control during manufacturing is crucial to prevent fat separation. Additionally, the use of stabilizers and emulsifiers can affect the product's nutritional value and consumer acceptance. Furthermore, consumer preferences for organic and natural ingredients add complexity to the market. Competition from substitutes like heavy cream and plant-based alternatives also poses a threat. Lastly, logistics and distribution challenges can impact the freshness and quality of the product upon delivery. Addressing these challenges requires continuous innovation and adaptation to consumer demands and market trends.

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Product 2.1 Dairy-based

2.2 Non-dairy-based Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Offline- The Whipping Cream market experiences consistent demand due to its versatility in various applications. Bakeries and food industries are significant consumers, utilizing it for frosting, baking, and topping dishes. Households also frequently purchase whipping cream for homemade desserts and recipes. Its affordability and accessibility make it a popular choice for consumers. The market's growth can be attributed to increasing consumer preference for premium dairy products and the expanding food industry.

The whipping cream market caters to the demand for high-quality, ready-made dairy products used in various desserts, coffee, cakes, pastries, and other dishes. These include sweet and savory dishes, such as soups, sauces, and spicy dishes, as well as non-dairy options for those with dietary restrictions. Whipping cream adds desirable texture to these dishes, enhancing their overall appeal. It is also used in the preparation of ice cream, puddings, cheesecakes, waffles, milkshakes, and other dairy-based desserts. Despite its saturated fat content, whipping cream remains a popular choice due to its ability to create rich and creamy textures in a wide range of dishes.

The Whipping Cream Market encompasses a range of dairy products known for their high fat content and ability to create stable foam when whipped. These products are essential in various culinary applications, including baking and desserts. The market consists of various types of whipping cream, such as heavy whipping cream, light whipping cream, and whipped topping. The demand for these products is driven by the growing popularity of baked goods and desserts, particularly in the foodservice and retail sectors. Additionally, the increasing trend towards home cooking and baking has led to an uptick in demand for whipping cream. The market is also influenced by factors such as consumer preferences for organic and lactose-free options, as well as advancements in packaging technology to extend shelf life.

