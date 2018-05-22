Whirlpool® and Actress Lea Michele to Celebrate Parents This Graduation Season

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here:

"At Whirlpool, we believe the acts of care that happen every day deserve to be celebrated," said Jennifer Tayebi, communications brand manager for Whirlpool. "Behind every graduate there are piles of laundry, loads of dirty dishes and thousands of meals and we felt compelled to not only celebrate the graduates this year, but the parents and caregivers and the care that got the high schoolers here."

To bring the campaign to life, Whirlpool is enlisting actress, author and singer, Lea Michele, to give a commencement speech at Dallas' Uplift Peak Preparatory on May 25 celebrating the parents and caregivers of the Class of 2018 for their tireless care over the years, which led to the students' 100 percent graduation rate and college acceptance.

"As an only child, I have strong memories of my parents' constant support throughout my high school career on the volleyball team, debate team, and all my academic and social endeavors," said Lea Michele. "I'm thrilled to work with Whirlpool to celebrate parents for the care they give day in and day out."

Kicking off with TV ad spots on May 7, the integrated campaign flips the graduation narrative by honoring parents and caregivers for the simple acts of care they provide, day in and day out, that lead to diplomas. In fact, behind every graduate are 7,488 loads of laundry2, 2,700 loads of dishes3 and 19,710 meals4.

At Uplift Peak Preparatory and three schools across the nation, Denver School of Science and Technology: Green Valley Ranch High School (Denver, Colo.), Perry Community High School (Perry, Iowa) and Mastery Charter School – Pickett Campus (Philadelphia, Pa.), Whirlpool is inviting students and staff to join in and celebrate the parents and caregivers in their lives:

parents will receive the "Care Cum Laude" honor based on submissions from students, teachers and school staff. Because of the care it represents, every parent's story of cooking, washing and cleaning will be different and the honorees will receive an appliance as a "graduation" gift and will be celebrated by their local communities. Care Caps: To surprise parents in the audience, the students will adorn their mortarboards with personalized congratulatory messages to the parents and caregivers in their lives.

To learn more about Congrats, parents, visit whirlpool.com/everydaycare and follow #CongratsParents.

About Whirlpool Brand

For more than one hundred years, Whirlpool brand has been inspired by how people care for their families. Whirlpool brand is designing home appliances that are focused on improving how families give and get the care they need with the latest technologies and innovations – whether that means most flexible refrigerator storage for all types of family needs, induction technology for efficient cooking and easier cleaning, or laundry pairs that sense and adapt to clothes with the latest in connected technologies. Whirlpool brand is part of Whirlpool Corporation, the world's leading manufacturer and marketer of major home appliances. Whirlpool Corporation is also one of Habitat for Humanity's largest corporate partners for over 15 dedicated years, donating a refrigerator and range to every new Habitat for Humanity home built in North America. For more information on Whirlpool, please visit whirlpool.com/everydaycare or find us on Facebook at facebook.com/whirlpoolusa or Twitter at @WhirlpoolUSA. Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com.



1 Source: National Center for Education Statistics

2 According to the Department of Energy & Multi-Housing Laundry Association, an average family washes eight loads of laundry per week

3 The average American family washes approximately 110 loads of dishes each year, according to HomeWaterWorks.org

4 Three meals per day for 18 years

