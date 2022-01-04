Whirlpool Brand Brings New Connected Features To Smart Appliances, Proving Its Trusted Machines Get Smarter Over Time

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new year often brings a renewed focus on healthy eating, spending more time with family members and other care-focused resolutions, which is why Whirlpool brand today announced its smart appliances are getting enhanced connected upgrades over time, beginning with a brand new Air Fry Mode, that will enable consumers to care for their families in new and innovative ways.

Since 2018, Whirlpool brand has been creating smart home appliances that make providing care in the kitchen and laundry room easier for its consumers, whether that is being able to preheat the oven from the soccer field or getting an alert on their phone when it's time to switch the laundry to the dryer.* Building on these innovative offerings, the brand is introducing new smart appliance features that enable consumers to get more out of their smart kitchen appliances with connected updates such as new oven cycles and connectivity with popular kitchen gadgets.

"Whirlpool brand is committed to creating new solutions that help customers manage evolving needs and preferences," said Katie Sadler, kitchen brand manager, Whirlpool. "That's why we're excited to introduce new Air Fry Mode and Yummly® Smart Thermometer connectivity oven features, proving our appliances, just like our consumers, get smarter over time. With these upgrades, we hope to provide families with even more ways to provide care for one another."

Whirlpool customers can easily embrace new cooking methods and changing preferences with instant over-the-air upgrades to their connected smart appliances. The first of Whirlpool brand's Smarter Over Time feature upgrades include a new Air Fry mode, available on select models, and connectivity with the Yummly® Smart Thermometer.**

Whirlpool® smart ranges and wall ovens receiving the Air Fry Mode upgrade include the following in-market models. The brand will also offer a separate Air Fry Basket available online at Whirlpool.com in early 2022.

Whirlpool® Smart Slide-in Gas Range with EZ-2-Lift™ Hinged Cast-Iron Grates

Models WEG750H0H and WEGA25H0H (5.8 cu. ft.)

and (5.8 cu. ft.) Whirlpool® Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Scan-to-Cook Technology

Models WEE750H0H and WEEA25H0H (6.4 cu. ft.)

and (6.4 cu. ft.) Whirlpool® Smart Single Wall Oven with True Convection Cooking

Models WOS72EC7H and WOS72EC0H (4.3 cu. ft. / 5.0 cu. ft.)

and (4.3 cu. ft. / 5.0 cu. ft.) Whirlpool® Smart Double Wall Oven with True Convection Cooking

Models WOD77EC7H and WOD77EC0H (8.6 cu. ft. / 10.0 cu. ft.)

and (8.6 cu. ft. / 10.0 cu. ft.) Whirlpool® Smart Combination Wall Oven with Touchscreen

Models WOC75EC0H and WOC75EC7H (6.4 cu. ft. / 5.7 cu. ft.)

The Yummly® Smart Thermometer is the latest innovation from leading digital recipe and cooking platform Yummly, a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation. The smart, totally wireless, leave-in meat thermometer can sync with Whirlpool® smart ovens and ranges for a streamlined cooking experience. Using the Yummly® App, users can easily track the meal's cooking progress when preparing select cuts of beef, fish and poultry.***

To learn more about the latest smart innovations from Whirlpool brand and shop smart kitchen appliances, visit https://www.whirlpool.com/smart-appliances.html . The Yummly® Smart Thermometer is available for purchase at https://www.whirlpool.com/accessories .

*WiFi & App Required. Features subject to change. Details and privacy info at whirlpool.com/connect.

**U.S. only. ***Select recipes only. Compatible smart appliance required. Appliance must be set to remote enable. Features subject to change. Details and privacy info at whirlpool.com/connect and yummly.com.

About Whirlpool Brand

For more than one hundred years, Whirlpool brand has been inspired by how people care for their families. Whirlpool brand is designing home appliances that are focused on improving how families give and get the care they need with the latest technologies and innovations – whether that means flexible refrigerator storage for all types of family needs, induction technology for efficient cooking and easier cleaning, or laundry pairs that sense and adapt to clothes with the latest in connected technologies. Whirlpool brand created and continues outpacing goals of its Care Counts™ Laundry Program, through which the brand is committed to helping create educational equality by installing washers and dryers in schools to help remove one small but important barrier to attendance – access to clean clothes. Whirlpool brand is part of Whirlpool Corporation, a leading appliance manufacturer committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. For more information on Whirlpool, please visit whirlpool.com/everydaycare or find us on Facebook at facebook.com/whirlpoolusa or Twitter at @WhirlpoolUSA . Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com .

