WHIRLPOOL BRAND LAUNCHES INNOVATIVE FRESHFLOW™ VENT SYSTEM ON NEW SMART FRONT LOAD WASHERS

Whirlpool delivers a fresh take on front load laundry by introducing the first fan-powered solution with antimicrobial protection to help keep clothes and the washer fresh

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Front load washers are favored by many for their ability to conveniently stack in small spaces and use less water than top load washers. However, there are some drawbacks that cause owners to rely on extra steps or hacks to help maintain their freshness. With the launch of the Whirlpool® Smart Front Load Laundry Pair, the brand introduces the all-new FreshFlow™ Vent System, the first fan-powered system with antimicrobial protection designed to help keep both clothes and the washer fresh.

"The new Whirlpool® Smart Front Load Laundry Pair is a great example of innovation and upgrades born out of direct consumer feedback," said Morgan LaLonde, Whirlpool Laundry Brand Manager. "We know laundry can feel like a never-ending task, and the last thing busy families want is to rewash a load because it sat for too long or take extra steps to get the clean results they expect. We developed a system that not only lets consumers close the washer door and help keep the machine fresh, but helps ensure clothes stay fresh and cared for as well."

4.5 cu. ft & 5.0 cu. ft. Smart Front Load ENERGY STAR® Certified Washer with FreshFlow™ Vent System and AI Intelligent Wash [ WFW5720R & WFW6720R]:

FreshFlow™ Vent System Dry Drum Cycle : A new Whirlpool® cycle designed to reduce excess moisture in the washer after a cycle ends. Close the washer door and select the Dry Drum cycle to dry out the drum, rubber gasket, and door using a powerful built-in fan. Antimicrobial Protection : Antimicrobial protection on the rubber seal helps keep the washer fresh by preventing the growth of odor-causing bacteria and mold. FanFresh® Option : Uses a built-in fan and periodic tumbling to keep just-washed clothes fresh until they're ready for the dryer, using less energy than re-washing clothes (based on rewashing an 8 pound load on Normal cycle).

AI Intelligent Wash: Simplify your laundry routine with intelligent wash technology. It uses sensors to detect load size and fabric type, then automatically adjusts water levels, temperature, and wash actions for ideal fabric care and efficient cleaning performance.

7.4 cu. ft. Smart Front Load ENERGY STAR® Certified Dryer with Steam Capabilities [WE/GD5720R & WE/GD6720R]:

Steam Capabilities: Steam-enhanced cycles and options help prevent wrinkles, refresh clothes and reduce static. So your clothes come out looking their best.

Steam-enhanced cycles and options help prevent wrinkles, refresh clothes and reduce static. So your clothes come out looking their best. Steam Refresh Cycle : Release wrinkles using the Steam Refresh Cycle to get clothes ready to wear without rewashing.

: Release wrinkles using the Steam Refresh Cycle to get clothes ready to wear without rewashing. AI Intelligent Dry: Uses three sensors to detect moisture and temperature to automatically adjust dry time.

Achieve the ultimate time-saving duo by pairing the 25 minute Quick Wash cycle on the washer with a 30 minute timed dry* to finish laundry in under one hour. The washer and dryer also both come with Smart Capabilities so you can easily start, pause, track progress and receive cycle notifications right from your smartphone with the Whirlpool® App.**

Color options include White, Radiant Silver and matte Volcano Black available at Whirlpool.com and major appliance retailers. Models will be floored in-store beginning this fall. For more information, visit: https://whirlpool.com/ .

*Based on a 10-lb load when paired with a traditional vented dryer on medium heat.

**Features subject to change. WiFi & App Required. Details & privacy info at whirlpool.com/connect. Appliance must be set to Remote Enable.

