Whirlpool Corporation Announces Additional $2 Billion Share Repurchase Program Authorization And Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the board of directors of Whirlpool Corporation has authorized an additional $2 billion share repurchase program. The new authorization is in addition to the $531 million unused portion of the previous program as of December 31, 2020.

The Company's board of directors also approved a $0.15 increase in the quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock to $1.40 per share from $1.25 per share. The dividend is payable June 15, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 21, 2021.

"I am pleased to announce that we are increasing our dividend for the ninth consecutive year and have approved a significant expansion of our share repurchase program," said Marc Bitzer, chairman and chief executive officer of Whirlpool Corporation. "These actions highlight the confidence we have in our business to continue generating strong levels of cash and reflect our continued commitment to creating strong shareholder value."

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world's leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, with approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 78,000 employees and 57 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2020. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com, or find us on Twitter at @WhirlpoolCorp.

