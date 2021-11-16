Whirlpool Corporation announces over $65M of investments in Ottawa, Ohio plant operations, including the addition of 100+ more jobs

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) announced today it is investing more than $65 million over the next several years into its factory in Ottawa, Ohio as part of the company's ongoing efforts to position the plant as the Premium Refrigeration Factory in its North American Region (NAR). The investment will include an expansion of the Ottawa plant to accommodate production of premium refrigeration products, including Built-In Refrigerator (BIR) production.

With the expected growth of the BIR market, the investment will increase production and provide Whirlpool Corporation with a critical competitive advantage. In addition to plant expansion, this investment will also create 100+ additional jobs. Expansion of the facility's existing footprint will begin in mid-2022, with Ottawa assuming full production in 2023.

"We're excited about this investment in the future of the Ottawa Operations and in our people," said Whirlpool Corporation VP of Integrated Supply Chain and Quality Don Metzelaar. "This is a testament to our skilled workforce, and will unlock our potential to bring the newest and best refrigeration innovation to our customers who count on us to improve their lives at home."

The company's Ottawa Operations were established in 1990, and currently produce freezers, under counter ice makers and hybrid heat-pump bases for ventless dryers. Its 485+ employees manufacture products for the Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Amana, Maytag, Gladiator and JennAir brands. The strong partnership with the JobsOhio Regional Growth Partnership, state and local officials, including the commitment of tax benefits and a JobsOhio grant, supported this important investment decision for the Ottawa operations. This project is contingent on approval of state and local incentives.

"Whirlpool's plans to invest in its Ottawa facility will bring 100 good-paying new jobs and the latest refrigeration production technology," said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. "The cutting-edge advancements and Ohio talent will provide a strong competitive advantage as Whirlpool positions Ottawa to be a premium refrigeration plant in the North American market."

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and Yummly. In 2020, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 78,000 employees and 57 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

