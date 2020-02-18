Whirlpool Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the board of directors of Whirlpool Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable March 15, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2020.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world's leading major home appliance company, with approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 77,000 employees and 59 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2019. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com, or find us on Twitter at @WhirlpoolCorp.

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation

Related Links

http://www.whirlpoolcorp.com

