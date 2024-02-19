Whirlpool Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Whirlpool Corporation

19 Feb, 2024, 19:01 ET

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the board of directors of Whirlpool Corporation (the "Company") declared a quarterly dividend of $1.75 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2024.

About Whirlpool Corporation
Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the Company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit, and InSinkErator. In 2023, the Company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the Company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

Website Disclosure
We routinely post important information for investors on our website, whirlpoolcorp.com, in the "Investors" section. We also intend to update the Hot Topics Q&A portion of this webpage as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our webpage is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Whirlpool Corporation Named One of World's Most Admired Companies for Fourteenth Consecutive Year by Fortune

Whirlpool Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results; Provides 2024 Guidance

