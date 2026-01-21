Whirlpool Corporation Named One of Fortune's Most Admired Companies for Sixteenth Consecutive Year

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation has once again been recognized by Fortune as one of the "World's Most Admired Companies," marking the sixteenth consecutive year the company has earned this distinction. Whirlpool Corporation was selected for this honor based on peer evaluations of its performance, leadership, innovation, and commitment to communities where it operates around the globe.

"We are deeply honored to be included once again on Fortune's Most Admired Companies list," said Marc Bitzer, chairman and CEO of Whirlpool Corporation. "This recognition reflects the dedication, resilience and engagement of our employees worldwide, whose efforts drive our mission to improve life at home every day."

The World's Most Admired Companies list highlights organizations most respected by their industry peers across criteria including management, innovation, social responsibility, long-term investment value, and global competitiveness. Fortune partners with Korn Ferry on this annual survey, gathering insights from thousands of executives, directors and analysts.

