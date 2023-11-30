WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION ONCE AGAIN EARNS TOP SCORE IN HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN FOUNDATION'S 2023-2024 CORPORATE EQUALITY INDEX

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation announced today that it received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Whirlpool Corp. has achieved this honor for nearly two decades running.

"Our employees are the heart and soul of our company, and we know that supporting diverse voices throughout our organization makes us better," says Kim Kavala, Whirlpool Corp. head of Inclusion & Diversity and global learning,. "Every year we have received a 100 score from the HRC has been a testament to our meaningful work in this space as well as validation for how our company continues to do what's right for our employees."

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation's CEI is a driving force for LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion, and Whirlpool Corp.'s score of 100 earned the designation as recipient of the Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars: non-discrimination policies across business entities; equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families; supporting an inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility. Whirlpool Corp. met all required criteria within those categories, including the implementation of policies to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity, equivalency in same- and different-sex spousal and domestic partner medical benefits, and an established employee group, the Pride Network .

"It is wonderful to be recognized again by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for the important work that the Pride Network contributes to the culture within the company," said Rich Missey, Whirlpool Corp. Pride Network lead. "The support from leaders and the company as a whole has been vital in fostering inclusivity within our workplace, and I'm proud of what we have accomplished together."

Through the efforts of the 18 employee resource groups (ERGs) who work to raise awareness for an inclusive culture, Whirlpool Corp. has received recognition throughout 2023 for its DEI initiatives. The company was named one of the 2023 Best Companies for Multicultural Women by Seramount . Playing a large role in this recognition was the Whirlpool Women's Network (WWN) that empowers and engages women at all levels within the company and community to ensure that all voices are heard. Additionally, the work of the Awareness of Visible and Invisible Disabilities (AVID) ERG led to Whirlpool Corp. being named as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion for the seventh year in a row. The AVID team consults with the business strategy and product development teams within the company through Disability Immersion Activities to inspire empathy in employees which in turn drives support for more accessible features and marketing within product lines.

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit, Yummly and InSinkErator. In 2022, the company reported approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 61,000 employees and 56 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

