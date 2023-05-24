Whirlpool Corporation Recognized as One of America's Climate Leaders for 2023 by USA Today

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) announced today that it has been recognized by USA Today as one of America's Climate Leaders for 2023. This inaugural award recognizes U.S.-based companies with the most significant year-over-year reductions in scope 1 and scope 2 emissions relative to revenue. 

"We are proud to be named one of America's top climate leaders of 2023 in recognition of our ongoing commitment to reduce our climate impact and achieve our Net Zero goals," said Pam Klyn, Whirlpool Corporation's executive vice president of corporate relations and sustainability. "This progress has been made possible through the prioritization of energy retrofits, the use of offsite and onsite renewable energy, and continuous process improvements, which have all underpinned our environmental sustainability strategy that is focused on improving life at home and on the planet."

In 2003, Whirlpool Corporation was the first appliance manufacturer to set an emissions reduction target and has continued to make progress through ongoing investments. In 2022, the company achieved an approximately 25 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (scope 1 and scope 2) in its global plants and operations. Whirlpool Corporation activated two virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) that are expected to yield renewable energy to match 100 percent of Whirlpool Corp.'s electricity consumption by its U.S. manufacturing plants.

This past year, as part of the company's longstanding commitment to sustainable operations, Whirlpool Corporation achieved Zero Waste to Landfill Gold or Platinum status (a greater than 95 percent diversion rate) at all 29 of its large manufacturing sites worldwide and has continued to invest in plant efficiency and waste reduction by working closely with recyclers and sustainability vendors to find new, innovative ways to eliminate waste and contribute to the circular economy.

Over the past several months, Whirlpool Corporation received several awards for its ongoing commitment to environmental and social sustainability, including being named to Forbes 2023 Best Brands for Social Impact list as well being recognized as one of America's Most JUST Companies for 2023.

To create the inaugural list, USA Today partnered with Statista Inc, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, to calculate the year-over-year reduction in emissions intensity (compound annual reduction rate). Companies headquartered in the United States that achieved the greatest reduction in their core emissions intensity — that is, their scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions relative to revenue — between 2019 and 2021 were included in the list.

About Whirlpool Corporation 
Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit, Yummly and InSinkErator. In 2022, the company reported approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 61,000 employees and 56 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

