Whirlpool Corporation Reports Strong Third-Quarter 2019 Results

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) announced today third-quarter GAAP net earnings of $358 million (7.0 percent of sales), or $5.57 per diluted share, compared to $210 million (3.9 percent of sales), or $3.22 per diluted share, reported for the same prior-year period. On a GAAP basis, net earnings margin, or earnings as a percent of sales, was favorably impacted by a gain on the sale of the Embraco compressor business of approximately $511 million, partially offset by product warranty and liability expense of $119 million. GAAP net earnings margin and ongoing EBIT(2) margin were favorably impacted by price/mix and focused cost discipline. Third-quarter ongoing earnings per diluted share(1) were $3.97, compared to $4.55 in the same prior-year period. The Company's prior-year period GAAP and ongoing earnings per diluted share were favorably impacted by a lower effective tax rate, primarily related to pre-funding of its U.S. pension and other tax planning strategies.

"We have sustained momentum towards achieving our long-term financial goals despite global economic volatility and remain committed to our robust strategy for creating shareholder value," said Marc Bitzer, chairman and chief executive officer of Whirlpool Corporation. "Our fundamentals remain strong, and we made solid progress against our stated priorities with near-break even performance in EMEA and strong results in North America."

Third-quarter net sales were $5.1 billion, compared to $5.3 billion in the same prior-year period, a decrease of 4.4 percent. Organic net sales (non-GAAP)(6) increased 1.6 percent.

Third-quarter EBIT(2) was $722 million, or 14.2 percent of sales, compared to $275 million, or 5.2 percent of sales, in the same prior-year period. Third-quarter ongoing EBIT(2) was $364 million, or 7.2 percent of sales, compared to $332 million, or 6.2 percent of sales, in the same prior-year period. The Company's third-quarter 2018 results include $21 million of EBIT(3) related to the Embraco compressor business.

Third-quarter interest and sundry income was $29 million, compared to $24 million expense in the prior year, primarily driven by currency related hedging gains which were offset by an unfavorable foreign currency impact in gross margin.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company reported cash used in operating activities of $(566) million, compared to $(615) million in the prior year; the $49 million improvement was primarily driven by higher net earnings. The Company reported free cash flow(4) of $(805) million for the first nine months of 2019, compared to $(874) million for the first nine months of 2018, primarily driven by higher net earnings and lower capital expenditures.

THIRD-QUARTER REGIONAL REVIEW

Whirlpool North America

Whirlpool North America reported third-quarter net sales of $3.0 billion, compared to $3.0 billion in the same prior-year period, an increase of 0.5 percent. Excluding the impact of currency, sales increased 0.6 percent.

The region reported third-quarter EBIT(3) of $387 million, or 12.8 percent of sales, compared to EBIT of $343 million, or 11.5 percent of sales, in the same prior-year period. Third-quarter prior year ongoing EBIT(3) was $360 million, or 12.0 percent. During the quarter, the favorable impact of product price/mix and cost productivity benefits were partially offset by lower unit volumes and continued cost inflation.

Whirlpool Europe, Middle East and Africa

Whirlpool Europe, Middle East and Africa reported third-quarter net sales of $1.1 billion, compared to $1.1 billion in the same prior-year period, a decrease of 3.8 percent. Excluding the impact of currency, sales decreased 0.4 percent.

The region reported third-quarter EBIT(3) of $(18) million, or (1.7) percent of sales, compared to $(39) million, or (3.4) percent of sales, in the same prior-year period. Ongoing EBIT(3) was $(4) million, or (0.4) percent of sales, compared to $(39) million, or (3.4) percent of sales, in the same prior-year period. During the quarter, EBIT(3) and ongoing EBIT(3) were favorably impacted by cost reduction initiatives and lower raw material inflation.

Whirlpool Latin America

Whirlpool Latin America reported third-quarter net sales of $632 million, compared to $878 million in the same prior-year period, a decrease of 27.9 percent. Organic net sales (non-GAAP)(6) increased by 4.1 percent.

The region reported third-quarter EBIT(3) of $29 million, or 4.6 percent of sales, compared to EBIT of $49 million, or 5.6 percent of sales, in the same prior-year period. Third-quarter prior year ongoing EBIT(3) was $61 million, or 7.0 percent. During the quarter, the favorable impact of product price/mix and lower raw material inflation was more than offset by unfavorable currency and lower unit volumes related to temporary trade inventory timing. The Latin America region's third-quarter 2018 results include $21 million of EBIT(3) related to the Embraco compressor business.

Whirlpool Asia

Whirlpool Asia reported third-quarter net sales of $358 million, compared to $339 million in the same prior-year period, an increase of 5.7 percent. Excluding the impact of currency, sales increased 7.1 percent.

The region reported third-quarter EBIT(3) of $9 million, or 2.4 percent of sales, compared to $13 million, or 3.8 percent of sales, in the same prior-year period. During the quarter, the favorable impact of higher unit volumes, lower raw material inflation and cost takeout initiatives were more than offset by continued brand transition investments in China.

OUTLOOK

For the full-year 2019, the Company decreased its GAAP earnings per diluted share guidance to $16.80 to $17.55, as additional product warranty and liability expense was partially offset by adjustments to the Embraco gain on sale calculation. The Company has reaffirmed its ongoing earnings per diluted share(1) guidance of $14.75 to $15.50, and is trending towards the high end of the range.

For the full-year 2019(5), the Company continues to expect to generate cash provided by operating activities of approximately $1.4 billion and free cash flow(4) of approximately $800 million. Included in GAAP cash flow and free cash flow(4) guidance are restructuring cash outlays of approximately $200 million and, with respect to free cash flow(4), capital spending of approximately $625 million.

"We once again demonstrated the fundamental strength of our global business as we execute on our strategic initiatives, leading to margin expansion and improved cash generation," said Jim Peters, chief financial officer of Whirlpool Corporation. "Additionally, we strengthened our balance sheet and made significant progress towards our long-term debt leverage target with the repayment of our $1 billion term loan."

(1) A reconciliation of ongoing earnings per diluted share, a non-GAAP financial measure, to reported net earnings per diluted share available to Whirlpool and other important information, appears below.

(2) A reconciliation of earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and ongoing EBIT, non-GAAP financial measures, to reported net earnings available to Whirlpool, and a reconciliation of EBIT margin and ongoing EBIT margin, non-GAAP financial measures, to net earnings margin and other important information, appears below.

(3) Segment EBIT and Ongoing Segment EBIT represents our consolidated EBIT broken down by the Company's reportable segments and are metrics used by the chief operating decision maker in accordance with ASC 280. Consolidated EBIT also includes corporate "Other/Eliminations" of $301 million and $(120) million for the third quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively. Ongoing segment EBIT includes certain adjustments to segment EBIT, and a reconciliation and other important information, appears below.

(4) A reconciliation of free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, to cash provided by (used in) operating activities and other important information, appears below.

(5) Full-year 2019 free cash flow guidance reflects the net proceeds from the sale of the Embraco compressor business of approximately $1 billion and the associated term loan repayment of $1 billion.

(6) Organic net sales does not reflect the impact of exchange rate fluctuations and the Embraco divestiture.

WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED) FOR THE PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30 (Millions of dollars, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

2019

2018

2019

2018















Net sales $ 5,091



$ 5,326



$ 15,037



$ 15,377

Expenses













Cost of products sold 4,350



4,431



12,552



12,790

Gross margin 741



895



2,485



2,587

Selling, general and administrative 491



550



1,580



1,596

Intangible amortization 17



18



53



58

Restructuring costs 56



28



142



216

Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles —



—



—



747

(Gain) loss on sale and disposal of businesses (516)



—



(437)



—

Operating profit (loss) 693



299



1,147



(30)

Other (income) expense













Interest and sundry (income) expense (29)



24



(222)



106

Interest expense 45



52



148



141

Earnings (loss) before income taxes 677



223



1,221



(277)

Income tax expense 313



7



311



52

Net earnings (loss) 364



216



910



(329)

Less: Net earnings available to noncontrolling interests 6



6



14



24

Net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool $ 358



$ 210



$ 896



$ (353)

Per share of common stock













Basic net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool $ 5.62



$ 3.25



$ 14.04



$ (5.18)

Diluted net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool $ 5.57



$ 3.22



$ 13.93



$ (5.18)

Dividends declared $ 1.20



$ 1.15



$ 3.55



$ 3.40

Weighted-average shares outstanding (in millions)













Basic 63.6



64.5



63.8



68.2

Diluted 64.2



65.3



64.3



68.2

















Comprehensive income (loss) $ 419



$ 130



$ 1,002



$ (573)



WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Millions of dollars, except share data)



September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

(Unaudited)



Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 993



$ 1,498

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $127 and $136, respectively 2,588



2,210

Inventories 2,883



2,533

Prepaid and other current assets 911



839

Assets held for sale —



818

Total current assets 7,375



7,898

Property, net of accumulated depreciation of $6,331 and $6,190, respectively 3,203



3,414

Right of use assets 746



—

Goodwill 2,420



2,451

Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $572 and $527, respectively 2,217



2,296

Deferred income taxes 2,031



1,989

Other noncurrent assets 414



299

Total assets $ 18,406



$ 18,347

Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 4,229



$ 4,487

Accrued expenses 626



690

Accrued advertising and promotions 755



827

Employee compensation 430



393

Notes payable 941



1,034

Current maturities of long-term debt 546



947

Other current liabilities 973



811

Liabilities held for sale —



489

Total current liabilities 8,500



9,678

Noncurrent liabilities





Long-term debt 4,105



4,046

Pension benefits 530



637

Postretirement benefits 310



318

Lease liabilities 617



—

Other noncurrent liabilities 395



463

Total noncurrent liabilities 5,957



5,464

Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $1 par value, 250 million shares authorized, 112 million shares issued,

and 63 million and 64 million shares outstanding, respectively 112



112

Additional paid-in capital 2,786



2,768

Retained earnings 7,659



6,933

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,603)



(2,695)

Treasury stock, 49 million and 48 million shares, respectively (4,926)



(4,827)

Total Whirlpool stockholders' equity 3,028



2,291

Noncontrolling interests 921



914

Total stockholders' equity 3,949



3,205

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 18,406



$ 18,347



WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) FOR THE PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30 (Millions of dollars)



Nine Months Ended

2019

2018 Operating activities





Net earnings (loss) $ 910



$ (329)

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 443



491

Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles —



747

(Gain) loss on sale and disposal of businesses (437)



—

Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (517)



(585)

Inventories (525)



(271)

Accounts payable (110)



(122)

Accrued advertising and promotions (62)



(95)

Accrued expenses and current liabilities 29



196

Taxes deferred and payable, net (59)



(105)

Accrued pension and postretirement benefits (72)



(433)

Employee compensation 77



35

Other (243)



(144)

Cash used in operating activities (566)



(615)

Investing activities





Capital expenditures (306)



(330)

Proceeds from sale of assets and business 1,034



27

Proceeds from held-to-maturity securities —



60

Investment in related businesses —



(25)

Other (5)



(4)

Cash provided by (used in) investing activities 723



(272)

Financing activities





Net proceeds from borrowings of long-term debt 699



703

Repayments of long-term debt (946)



(381)

Net proceeds (repayments) from short-term borrowings (63)



1,761

Dividends paid (229)



(232)

Repurchase of common stock (100)



(1,102)

Common stock issued 5



7

Other (7)



(6)

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities (641)



750

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (55)



(74)

Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (539)



(211)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,538



1,293

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 999



$ 1,082



SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Millions of dollars except per share data)

(Unaudited)

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial measures, some of which we refer to as "ongoing" measures, including earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), EBIT margin, ongoing EBIT, ongoing EBIT margin, ongoing earnings, ongoing earnings per diluted share, organic net sales, sales excluding currency and free cash flow. Ongoing measures exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, results from our ongoing operations and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. Sales excluding foreign currency is calculated by translating the current period net sales, in functional currency, to U.S. dollars using the prior-year period's exchange rate compared to the prior-year period net sales. Management believes that sales excluding foreign currency provides stockholders with a clearer basis to assess our results over time, excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations. Management believes that organic net sales provides stockholders with a clearer basis to assess our results over time, excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations and divestitures. Management believes that free cash flow provides investors and stockholders with a relevant measure of liquidity and a useful basis for assessing the company's ability to fund its activities and obligations.The Company provides free cash flow related metrics, such as free cash flow as a percentage of net sales, as long-term management goals, not an element of its annual financial guidance, and as such does not provide a reconciliation of free cash flow to cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for these long-term goal metrics. Any such reconciliation would rely on market factors and certain other conditions and assumptions that are outside of the company's control. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to assist investors and stockholders in understanding our financial results and assessing our prospects for future performance, and reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of our business. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. These ongoing financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported net earnings available to Whirlpool per diluted share, net earnings, net earnings available to Whirlpool, net earnings margin, net sales, and cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. We also disclose segment EBIT and ongoing segment EBIT as important financial metrics used by the Company's Chief Operating Decision Maker to evaluate performance and allocate resources in accordance with ASC 280 - Segment Reporting. GAAP net earnings available to Whirlpool per diluted share and ongoing earnings per diluted share are presented net of tax, while individual adjustments in each reconciliation are presented on a pre-tax basis; the income tax impact line item aggregates the tax impact for these adjustments. The tax impact of individual line item adjustments may not foot precisely to the aggregate income tax impact amount, as each line item adjustment may include non-taxable components. Historical quarterly earnings per share amounts are presented based on a normalized tax rate adjustment to reconcile quarterly tax rates to full-year tax rate expectations. We strongly encourage investors and stockholders to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Third-Quarter 2019 Ongoing Earnings Before Interest and Taxes and Ongoing Earnings per Diluted Share

The reconciliation provided below reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures ongoing earnings before interest and taxes and ongoing earnings per diluted share, with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, net earnings available to Whirlpool and net earnings per diluted share available to Whirlpool, for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Net earnings margin is calculated by dividing net earnings available to Whirlpool by net sales. Ongoing EBIT margin is calculated by dividing ongoing EBIT by net sales. EBIT margin is calculated by dividing EBIT by net sales. The earnings per diluted share GAAP measure and ongoing measure are presented net of tax, while each adjustment is presented on a pre-tax basis. The aggregate income tax impact of the taxable components of each adjustment is presented in the income tax impact line item at our third-quarter adjusted effective tax rate of 17.5%.









Three Months Ended





Earnings Before Interest & Taxes Reconciliation:





September 30, 2019





Net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool





$ 358







Net earnings (loss) available to noncontrolling interests





6







Income tax expense (benefit)





313







Interest expense





45







Earnings before interest & taxes(7)





$ 722







Net sales





$ 5,091







Net earnings margin





7.0 %

























Results Classification

Earnings before

interest & taxes(7)

Earnings per

diluted share Reported measure



$ 722



$ 5.57

Restructuring costs(a) Restructuring costs

56



0.88

Divestiture related transition costs(d) Selling, general and

administrative

(14)



(0.22)

Divestiture related transition costs (d) Interest and sundry

(income) expense

(3)



(0.05)

(Gain) loss on sale and disposal of

businesses(f) (Gain) loss on sale and

disposal of businesses

(516)



(8.03)

Product warranty and liability expense(g) Cost of products sold

119



1.85

Income tax impact



—



0.97

Normalized tax rate adjustment(b)



—



2.99

Ongoing measure



$ 364



$ 3.97

Net sales



$ 5,091





Ongoing EBIT margin



7.2 %





Note: Numbers may not reconcile due to rounding

Third-Quarter 2018 Ongoing Earnings Before Interest and Taxes and Ongoing Earnings per Diluted Share

The reconciliation provided below reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures ongoing earnings before interest and taxes and ongoing earnings per diluted share, with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool and net earnings (loss) per diluted share available to Whirlpool, for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Net earnings margin is calculated by dividing net earnings available to Whirlpool by net sales. Ongoing EBIT margin is calculated by dividing ongoing EBIT by net sales. EBIT margin is calculated by dividing EBIT by net sales. The earnings per diluted share GAAP measure and ongoing measure are presented net of tax, while each adjustment is presented on a pre-tax basis. The aggregate income tax impact of the taxable components of each adjustment is presented in the income tax impact line item at our third-quarter adjusted effective tax rate of (8.7)%.







Three Months Ended







Earnings Before Interest & Taxes Reconciliation:



September 30, 2018







Net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool



$ 210









Net earnings (loss) available to noncontrolling interests



6









Income tax expense (benefit)



7









Interest expense



52









Earnings (loss) before interest & taxes(7)



$ 275









Net sales



$ 5,326









Net earnings margin



3.9 %



























Results Classification

Earnings (loss)

before interest &

taxes(7)

Earnings (loss)

per diluted share Reported measure



$ 275



$ 3.22

Restructuring costs(a) Restructuring costs

28



0.43

Trade customer insolvency(e) Selling, general and

administrative

29



0.45

Income tax impact



—



0.08

Normalized tax rate adjustment(b)



—



0.37

Ongoing measure



$ 332



$ 4.55

Net sales



$ 5,326





Ongoing EBIT margin



6.2 %





Note: Numbers may not reconcile due to rounding

Ongoing Segment Earnings Before Interest and Taxes

The reconciliation provided below reconciles ongoing segment EBIT with segment EBIT, for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Ongoing segment EBIT margin is calculated by dividing ongoing segment EBIT by segment net sales. Segment EBIT margin is calculated by dividing segment EBIT by segment net sales.



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019

Segment

earnings

before

interest and

taxes Restructuring

costs(a) Divestiture

related

transition

costs(d) (Gain) loss on

sale and

disposal of

businesses(f) Product

warranty and

liability

expense(g) Ongoing

segment

earnings (loss)

before interest

and taxes North

America $ 387

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 387

EMEA (18)

—

—

—

14

(4)

Latin

America 29

—

—

—

—

29

Asia 9

—

—

—

—

9

Other/Elimin

ations 315

56

(17)

(516)

105

(56)

Total

Whirlpool

Corporation $ 722

$ 56

$ (17)

$ (516)

$ 119

$ 364



The reconciliation provided below reconciles ongoing segment EBIT with segment EBIT, for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Ongoing segment EBIT margin is calculated by dividing ongoing segment EBIT by segment net sales. Segment EBIT margin is calculated by dividing segment EBIT by segment net sales.



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2018

Segment

earnings before

interest and

taxes Restructuring

expense(a) Trade customer

insolvency(e) Ongoing segment

earnings (loss)

before interest and

taxes North America $ 343

$ —

$ 17

$ 360

EMEA (39)

—

—

(39)

Latin America 49

—

12

61

Asia 13

—

—

13

Other/Eliminations (91)

28

—

(63)

Total Whirlpool Corporation $ 275

$ 28

$ 29

$ 332



Note: Numbers may not reconcile due to rounding

Full-Year 2019 Outlook For Ongoing Earnings Before Interest and Taxes and Ongoing Earnings per Diluted Share

The reconciliation provided below reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures ongoing earnings before interest and taxes and ongoing earnings per diluted share, with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, net earnings available to Whirlpool and net earnings per diluted share available to Whirlpool, for the twelve months ending December 31, 2019. Ongoing EBIT margin is calculated by dividing ongoing EBIT by net sales. EBIT margin is calculated by dividing EBIT by net sales. The earnings per diluted share GAAP measure and ongoing measure are presented net of tax, while each adjustment is presented on a pre-tax basis. Our anticipated full-year GAAP tax rate of approximately 25% includes the impact of the gain on sale of Embraco. The aggregate income tax impact of the taxable components of each adjustment is presented in the income tax impact line item at our anticipated full-year tax rate between 15% and 20%.







Twelve Months Ending





December 31, 2019

Results Classification

Earnings before

interest & taxes(7)

Earnings per

diluted share Reported measure*



$1,685

$16.80 - $17.55 Restructuring costs(a) Restructuring costs

200

3.11 Brazil indirect tax credit(c) Interest and sundry

(income) expense

(180)

(2.79) Gain (loss) on sale and disposal of

businesses(f) Gain (loss) on sale and

disposal of businesses

(437)

(6.79) Product warranty and liability

expense(g) Cost of products sold

131

2.03 Income tax impact



—

0.77 Normalized tax rate adjustment(b)



—

1.62 Ongoing measure



$1,400

$14.75 - $15.50

Note: Numbers may not reconcile due to rounding

(7) Earnings Before Interest & Taxes (EBIT) is a non-GAAP measure. The Company does not provide a forward-looking quantitative reconciliation of EBIT to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net earnings available to Whirlpool, because the net earnings available to noncontrolling interests item of such reconciliation -- which has historically represented a relatively insignificant amount of the Company's overall net earnings -- implicates the Company's projections regarding the earnings of the Company's non wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint ventures that cannot be quantified precisely or without unreasonable efforts.

Full-Year 2018 Ongoing Earnings Before Interest and Taxes and Ongoing Earnings per Diluted Share

The reconciliation provided below reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures ongoing earnings before interest and taxes and ongoing earnings per diluted share, with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool and net earnings (loss) per diluted share available to Whirlpool, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. Net earnings margin is calculated by dividing net earnings available to Whirlpool by net sales. Ongoing EBIT margin is calculated by dividing ongoing EBIT by net sales. EBIT margin is calculated by dividing EBIT by net sales. The earnings per diluted share GAAP measure and ongoing measure are presented net of tax, while each adjustment is presented on a pre-tax basis. Our full-year GAAP tax rate includes the nondeductible earnings impact of the impairment of goodwill and intangibles of $747 million and the France antitrust settlement charge of $103 million. The aggregate income tax impact of the taxable components of each adjustment is presented in the income tax impact line item at our full-year adjusted tax rate of approximately 6.6%.









Twelve Months Ended





Earnings Before Interest & Taxes Reconciliation:





December 31, 2018





Net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool





$ (183)







Net earnings (loss) available to noncontrolling interests





24







Income tax expense (benefit)





138







Interest expense





192







Earnings before interest & taxes(7)





$ 171







Net sales





$ 21,037







Net earnings margin





(0.9) %

























Results Classification

Earnings before

interest & taxes(7)

Earnings (loss)

per diluted share Reported measure



$ 171



$ (2.72)

Restructuring costs(a) Restructuring costs

247



3.68

France antitrust settlement (h) Interest and sundry

(income) expense

103



1.53

Impairment of goodwill and intangibles (i) Impairment of goodwill

and other intangibles

747



11.11

Trade customer insolvency(e) Selling, general and

administrative

30



0.45

Divestiture related transition costs(d) Selling, general and

administrative

21



0.32

Income tax impact



—



(0.29)

Normalized tax rate adjustment(b)



—



1.25

Share adjustment*



—



(0.17)

Ongoing measure



$ 1,319



$ 15.16

Net sales



$ 21,037





Ongoing EBIT margin



6.3 %





Note: Numbers may not reconcile due to rounding

*As a result of our full-year GAAP earnings loss, the impact of antidilutive shares was excluded from the loss per share calculation on a GAAP basis. The share count adjustment used in the calculation of the full year ongoing earnings per diluted share includes the full-year weighted average basic shares outstanding of 67.2 million plus the impact of antidilutive shares of 0.7 million which were excluded on a GAAP basis.

Organic Net Sales

The reconciliation provided below reconciles the non-GAAP financial measure organic net sales with reported net sales, for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018 for the Company.



Q3 2019

Q3 2018 Change Net Sales $ 5,091



$ 5,326

(4.4) % Less: Embraco Net Sales -

(266)



Add-Back: Currency $ 50



$ —



Organic Net Sales $ 5,141



$ 5,060

1.6 %

The reconciliation provided below reconciles the non-GAAP financial measure organic net sales with reported net sales, for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018 for Whirlpool Latin America.



Q3 2019

Q3 2018 Change Net Sales $ 632



$ 878

(27.9) % Less: Embraco Net Sales —



(266)



Add-Back: Currency 5



—



Organic Net Sales $ 637



$ 612

4.1 %

Note: Numbers may not reconcile due to rounding